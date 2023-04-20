'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares a Cryptic Post Snubbing Christine's Shocking Engagement

TLC's "Sister Wives" star Meri Brown recently took to social media to share an inspirational message about embracing the challenges in life. In a video posted to both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, the reality star shared a quote by author and motivational speaker Mel Robbins that resonated with her deeply. She recited the quote filled with conviction, "You have been assigned this mountain so that you can show others it can be moved." She then explains to her followers that the difficulties we face in life are subtle boons toward personal growth and learning. She captioned the video message: "Embrace this season, you just never know what you'll learn from it, and that in turn, you'll be able to positively impact the lives of others. #WorthyUp"

"When we're going through some of our stuff that we just don't want to be going through, we're actually learning," she says. "We're gaining wisdom, we're gaining knowledge, we're gaining experience so that someday we may be able to help somebody else going through the same issue." The 52-year-old then added, "The 'pain' that we're going through is actually just a 'pathway to our purpose'." She then encouraged her fans to embrace the challenges, knowing that the lessons learned will one day be a lifeline to someone. "At the end of the day, when you are going through all that stuff, you're going to learn something through that process that's going to end up being a lifeline and a light to somebody else," she concluded.

According to Meaww, fans soon flooded the post with comments. They believed Meri was throwing subtle shade at the recent unexpected engagement announcement by Christine. One fan said, "Just curious why she is still in flagstaff!!! Didn’t she leave the dead weight behind? Haha!!!" while another chimed in saying, "Are you referring to the engagement?" One fan commiserated by saying, "It's so educational for ourselves too. I remember thinking I would never recover from heartbreak 💔. I thought I would never love again. I love even harder now because I appreciate the man that I have now," while another fan added, "We have rough patches in life, but lets not be mean to anybody. life is better that way!!" Comments like "You look great! Pray that you are happy and living your best life! Please ignore all the mean nasty people… it’s your life not theirs. You do you Meri!" and "You are the strongest of all wives meri!" were also seen on the post.

However, this is not the first time Meri has expressed her feelings following the news of Christine's engagement. According to The Sun, she had earlier shared about "life turning upside down." Meri hasn't publicly acknowledged the news; she has been sharing some concerning posts on social media right after her former sister wife, Christine, 50, announced she was engaged to her boyfriend, David Woolley, 59. One of Meri's Instagram story posts was a quote by Rumi that read: "Try not to resist the changes that come your way. Instead, let life live through you. Do not worry that your life is turning upside down. How do you know that the side you are used to is better than the one to come?"

Meri has also shared other eye-opening messages on her Instagram stories, including one about "cruel situations" and another about the importance of being "vulnerable and setting boundaries".

Christine has however received support from her other ex-sister wife, Janelle, despite sources recently claiming Janelle isn't thrilled about her friend's quick-moving romance with David. Janelle, 53, re-posted Christine's engagement announcement on her Instagram story and even commented on her pals' post: "Hurray!!!"

However, Christine's ex-husband Kody, 54, and his wife, Robyn, 44, have been quiet about the proposal, though a source revealed the reason why. "Kody and the Sister Wives found out about the news at the same time as everyone else." The source continued, "I have not heard that she went and personally contacted anybody." Christine ended her marriage with Kody in November 2021, and their marital issues were showcased in the show's latest season.