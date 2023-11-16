Donald Trump's Social Media Tribute to Late Sister Maryanne, Admits He Made Her Life 'Difficult'

In a rare departure from his usual political commentary, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to honor his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who passed away at the age of 86 on Monday. Trump's tribute, while poignant, also acknowledged the impact his foray into politics had on her life. Describing his sister as a "truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other," Trump highlighted her distinguished career as a federal judge, serving on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit from 1993 until her retirement in 2019. Despite her achievements, Trump admitted that her life took a downturn when he decided to run for President in 2016.

In a candid revelation, Trump stated, "Her life was largely problem-free, PERFECT until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President." He went on to accuse the "Fake News, and others," of relentless attacks against her, noting that she refrained from defending herself due to the perceived impropriety stemming from her position, as per News Week.

Acknowledging his sister's resilience, Trump remarked, "While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement." Despite the challenges, he fondly recalled the admiration people expressed for her intelligence and judicial acumen during her tenure on the court. "I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, ‘Your sister was the smartest person on the Court.’ She was a great Judge and a great sister. She will be truly missed!"

The acknowledgment of the toll on Trump Barry's life adds a layer of complexity to their relationship, previously hinted at in recordings released by Trump's niece, Mary Trump, in 2020, as per HuffPost. In those recordings, Trump Barry expressed concerns about her brother's lack of "principles" and criticized the way he changed his stories, his lack of preparation and, she added, “the lying. Holy shit.” Her sentiments reflected a strained relationship that, despite its complexities, retained familial bonds.

Trump Barry's passing follows the deaths of Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump The first wife of the former president, passed away last July. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Trump wrote on Truth Social following her death. His brother, Robert S. Trump passed away in 2020. Each loss has been marked by heartfelt tributes from the former president on his Truth Social platform. In a statement, Trump referred to him as "not just my brother [but] my best friend." "He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again," Trump added.

