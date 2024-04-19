Here’s a Look Inside Caitlyn Jenner’s Complicated Relationship With Late O.J. Simpson

Following the public announcement of O.J. Simpson's passing, Caitlyn Jenner's unfiltered comments reignited debate over Simpson's legacy. Caitlyn's scathing remarks, however, did not come as a surprise since she has always maintained that Simpson was guilty of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman, as per All About The Tea. However, what is lesser known is that as a former Olympian herself, Caitlyn was once friends with the NFL footballer.

Robert Kardashian Sr., first husband of Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner, was one of Simpson's closest friends and served as the attorney during his double murder trial in 1994. Meanwhile, Kris was best friends with Brown, and hence when Caitlyn started seeing Kris, she came to know Simpson well, as per PEOPLE magazine. Subsequently, as Simpson was charged with double murder and Kris fought for justice for her friend, Caitlyn's friendship with Simpson also turned sour. Thereafter, over the years, Caitlyn vehemently maintained that the NFL star got away with 'savage' murder.

In an earlier interview, Caitlyn said that when Simpson was not charged with the killing of his wife or her friend, the Kardashian kids accepted the trial judgment as gospel. "I remember the day the verdict came through and [the kids] came in and they said, 'I told you he didn't do it,'" Caitlyn said on a 2009 episode of Dr. Phil. "We sat down and I said, 'Look, just because he got a not guilty verdict doesn't mean he didn't do it, and I just don't want to hear his name anymore.' And I had a lot of conversations with Robert to try to make sure it didn't tear the family apart." In 2021, while appearing on Big Brother VIP Australia, Caitlyn made a similar assertion. She stated, "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.”

In her biography The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn discussed the highly publicized trial and added that even the late Kardashian seemed to imply that he thought Simpson was responsible for the double homicide. “‘I would’ve been OK with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,’” Caitlyn claimed quoting Kardashian. “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty.”

In her biography Kris Jenner... And All Things Kardashian, Kris also opened up about how she felt about Simpson, "Nicole had been beaten up by O.J. and she had been keeping this physical proof in the form of photographs and, it would turn out, other evidence, in which she had documented 17 years of abuse. She added, "Nicole really wanted someone close to her to know what was going on so that somebody — namely me — could be a witness."