Matthew Perry's untimely passing away on October 28, came across as shocking news not only for his fans but also his close aides. David Schwimmer who shared the screen on NBC television sitcom Friends recently shared a heartfelt farewell to his close friend and co-star Perry on Instagram.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Lisa Kudrow Pens Farewell Note For 'Friends' Co-star Matthew Perry: "My Muscles Ached..."

The actor shared a picture with Perry captioned, "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Schwimmer continued, "And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time." Reminiscing the good old times he further wrote, "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — “Could there BE any more clouds?” as he concluded his tribute post to Perry.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ron Davis

Also Read: Matt LeBlanc Pens Down an Emotional Note For Matthew Perry Days After His Tragic Death

The post has its comments disabled, however, the post went viral over social media as it came across his first statement on the heavy loss of a dear friend. Previously, the star cast of Friends shared a joint statement as they were all shocked by the unfortunate news.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Also Read: Courteney Cox Reminisces The ‘Thousands of Moments’ With Her Onscreen Love Interest Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow also shared a tribute post for Perry on Instagram. Accompanied by a photo of the two together, Kudrow expressed her gratitude for the time she spent with Perry before his passing. The caption of the Instagram post recounted the journey from shooting the pilot of Friends, originally titled Friends Like Us, to the exhilarating moment of the show getting picked up and the subsequent NBC Upfronts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow)

Kudrow went beyond the professional dynamics with Perry; she wrote, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_)

She continued thanking Perry in her post, writing, "Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of talking. Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Kudrow signed off by reminiscing the emotional connection the two shared beyond the sets of Friends, "Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

More from Inquisitr

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Relapsed Before Death: He Was ‘Mattman’ When He Wasn’t Sober

Matthew Perry Wanted a Family But Never Tied the Knot Despite Dating These Incredible Women