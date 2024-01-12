Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2023. It has since been updated.

Former President Donald Trump has often made headlines for several eccentric tactics in the past. His campaign for the presidency over the years has been one of the most highlighted events of the century. Whether he's actively campaigning for President or golfing with billionaires such as himself, Trump's latest antics have sent Twitter abuzz with curiosity and anticipation.

Last night at Bedminster. Honey, I’m home. pic.twitter.com/U99q1rumKX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 20, 2023

Trump was reportedly spotted 'kissing' a woman who isn't Trump's beloved wife, Melania, earlier this week. And since then, he has been heavily criticized and accused of possibly 'cheating' on his wife. The tweet has been going viral since it surfaced. The video featured Trump surrounded by a plethora of paparazzi, who flocked around the former president for a picture. Just as the former President went ahead to greet the crowd gathered around to meet him, he was seen with a carefree smile on his face.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Donald Trump was caught on video giving failed 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a quick kiss, just months after sources revealed the pair have been spending a lot of time together lately…https://t.co/nz15JBoZjW — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) July 22, 2023

The next minute, he was seen sharing an awkward cheek kiss with Kari Lake. The people in the background were in utter shock at what had just happened. As soon as Trump had separated from Lake, who was seen with a broad grin, the crowd erupted in a cheer of curiosity.

Lake has reportedly been on the premises of Mar-a-Lago quite often as she looks forward to becoming the former president's running mate in the year 2024. The pair were spotted attending a possible promotion event in Bedminster at the golf club in New Jersey.

Twitter is in utter pandemonium as fans share their responses on the matter. One such fan on the thread responded, feeling rather concerned about the matter, "Concerning", said @Batrichard. Another such user on the platform expressed concern for Lake and advised her to 'stay away' from windows and the stairs. This comment insinuates that Lake might face some backlash after recent events.

Is Donald Trump cheating on Melania #debatenight — RMA (@Amr4x) October 20, 2016

Since the video surfaced, several accounts on Twitter have started setting up polls speculating whether or not Trump was probably cheating on his wife. One such account shared a poll that asked users what they thought. Most of the votes resulted in several people agreeing that he may be cheating on Melania.

This comes after several fans took note of the former president's wife being absent from several of his campaigning events that she's seldom missed. According to reports, Melania isn't comfortable with Lake accompanying her husband almost everywhere.

As Zach Petrizzo from his podcast known as, 'The New Abnormal' from 'The Daily Beast' mentions, news of Trump's possible affair irks Melania. In the context of the video, he says, "Well, Melania might not like this latest video clip either because Lake is sticking with Donald Trump; awkward kisses and all" said Petrizzo.

