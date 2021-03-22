Gymnast McKayla Maroney Hikes Up Leg With 360 Views

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is all plunging shirt and 360 views while yanking up her leg in tight pants. The 25-year-old former athlete made it pussycat vibes for her 1.3 million Instagram followers over the weekend, sending out a killer body show and plenty of style ahead of a difficult week. McKayla, who made February headlines for being rushed to the E.R. in "severe pain," still has no luck with her kidney stones diagnosis. In fact, she's headed for surgery on Wednesday. The weekend was fun, though.