Gymnast McKayla Maroney Hikes Up Leg With 360 Views

Scroll for the video. It comes as McKayla, who hit up an Orange County, CA E.R. last month, prepares to return to the hospital and finally get stones that haven't budged "in three weeks" sorted. The London 2012 Olympics face still managed to entertain her followers, though, posting a fun, sexy, and flirty video from her living room and killing it.

The video showed Maroney in chic, tailored, and black pants, plus a chesty and classy green shirt with a long dangling bow at the back.