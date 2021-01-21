Joe Biden & Family Dance To Demi Lovato’s ‘Lovely Day’ At Celebrity-Filled Inauguration TV Special

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his family were seen enjoying a performance by singer and songwriter, Demi Lovato, who helped to lift the spirits of Americans during her appearance on the Celebrating America inaguration broadcast.

In an Instagram post seen below, Biden was seen cradling one of the younger members of his clan, grandson Beau, in the White House while standing next to his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, as Demi sang the 1977 song “Lovely Day” alongside healthcare workers across the country.

The new president looked directly at a large television screen that was hoisted high so all his family members could watch the series of uplifting performances that dotted the 90-minute special. The family moved to the music as they watched Demi, who sported cropped pink hair, hit impossibly high notes with ease as she added her own spin to the Bill Withers classic.

Hours earlier, Demi posted a video where she looked directly at the camera and showed off her fashion for the historic evening. Her pink hair was brushed forward onto her forehead. She added oversized, hammered silver hoop earrings and large rings on her fingers. Her nails were painted pink to match her hair and lipstick.

To that, Demi added a white shell and a tan pantsuit set that had large shoulders and loose-fitting, high-waisted pants.

Lovato expressed her delight over being chosen to be part of Biden’s big day in an Instagram post seen here. In the caption, she said she was honored to be a part of the night and was left “speechless” when asked to perform.

In addition to the singer, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, and Ant Clemons all took a turn performing from different locations around the United States in the special, hosted from Washington by Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Demi’s fans and followers appreciated the uplifting performance.

“You slayed it, what a powerhouse voice you have,” penned one fan.

“Unstoppable, you are a force of nature. And I love the way the Biden clan all danced along,” wrote a second follower.

“You make us all so proud. You represent everything that is great about being an American, that we can pick ourselves up from some of the darkest times and shine once again. Demi you are wonderful,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“So powerful the way you and the healthcare workers came together to do this,” remarked a fourth fan.