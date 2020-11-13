Noah Cyrus Poses Topless Wearing Sparkly Panties & Boots In Risque Pair Of Snaps

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram on Thursday, November 12 to tease her 5.9 million followers with a tantalizing duo of snapshots. The bold, risque photos immediately raised temperatures and caused a major stir among her fans.

In the caption, Noah noted that these were taken some time ago in conjunction with the Grammys. In addition, she credited stylist Phil Gomez for capturing these breathtaking pictures.

The first shot showed Noah directly facing the camera. Her long, dark hair tumbled down her back and over one shoulder, and she stared straight ahead with a serious expression on her face.

She wore several bracelets on both of her forearms and numerous rings adorned her fingers. In addition, some tattoos were visible on her shoulder and along one arm.

The 20-year-old singer, who is the younger singer of superstar Miley Cyrus, had quite the daring ensemble on for these candid snaps. She was topless and she covered her bare breasts with her hands.

Noah cocked a hip as she stood, a position that enhanced her slim waistline. She wore a pair of sparkly silver panties along with a sparkling pair of knee-high boots.

From the front, everybody got to see a tease of Noah’s cleavage along with her long legs and hourglass curves. As stunning as the initial photo was, the second one was even more revealing.

The follow-up snapshot showed Noah turned around. She twisted her torso to look back toward the camera, although the shot was cropped to show only part of her face. In this case, the focus was almost entirely on her nearly bare backside.

Noah again kept her bare breasts covered. This time, everybody could see the skimpy thong panties from the back, and she left little to the imagination.

The singer’s perky booty was on full display, and her long legs looked lean and strong.

It did not take much time for Noah’s followers to go wild over these two snapshots. In just an hour, more than 170,000 likes and 1,090 replies poured into the comments section.

“I’m just tryna feel this confident in my skin,” one follower noted.

“You’re literally a whole mood,” a second follower declared.

“Ur an absolute goddess,” a fan raved.

“This girl is on fire,” someone else wrote.

Earlier this week, Noah shared another jaw-dropping pair of pictures. She teasingly asked people to tell her they missed her, and she did this while showing off her slim figure in panties and a crop top.

Those sultry snaps certainly got her fans buzzing. However, her new photos seem likely to generate even more heat as people fawn over how bold and fabulous Noah looked.