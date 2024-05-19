6 'American Idol' Contestants Who Found Stardom After Being Eliminated

6 Eliminated Contestants Who Won Big Afterward

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

After over 20 years on air, the ABC program American Idol continues to be a hit amongst the American public. Title winners such as Kelly Clarkson, Caleb Johnson, Fantasia Barrino, and Carrie Underwood got their starts from the show. However, they weren't the only ones. Despite their early exits, these six contestants proved elimination didn't necessarily mean an end to their musical careers. From launching solo albums to securing lucrative endorsement deals, they moved past their initial setbacks and made it big after the show.

1. Adam Lambert

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Simpson

Adam Lambert made his television debut in January 2009 on American Idol season 8. He made it to the finals and won the hearts of judges and fans alike but sadly came in second, with Kris Allen winning the title. Subsequently, he inked a record deal with 19 Recordings/RCA and in November 2009, he released his first album, For Your Entertainment. With 198,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the first week, the album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 list, making it a commercial triumph for the budding singer. But Lambert's achievements didn't end there. He became Queen's frontman in 2011. In 2022, he started working on a concept album and theater show, according to Music Times.

2. Katherine McPhee

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Polk

Following her fifth-season run as a runner-up, Katharine McPhee made her name on Broadway, and as a television star. She signed with RCA Records and released her first album in 2007. As per Closer Weekly, in 2008, the singer co-starred alongside Anna Faris in The House Bunny. She also appeared in Ugly Betty, Community, CSI: NY, and other television shows. McPhee was also cast as Karen Cartwright in the NBC musical drama, Smash, in 2012. In 2013, the show came to an end after two seasons. In 2014, the Young Hollywood Award winner became a cast member of the drama series, Scorpion; a role she held until 2018.

3. Chris Daughtry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Hickey

Since his 2006 American Idol debut, Daughtry has seen great success. He released a self-titled album and seven smash songs, including the iconic, It's Not Over and Home. Subsequently, he published a 'best hits' album in 2016 and two other popular albums. Loving music with all his heart, he often performs live across venues. Daughtry is one of the highest-earning American Idol contestants, with a net worth of over $6 million, Forbes reported. He has sold the most number of albums after Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

4. Kellie Pickler

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Even though Kellie Pickler placed sixth in the fifth season, the public did not lose interest in her. Pickler's aim when she first auditioned for American Idol, was to succeed as a country singer. Unsurprisingly, she signed a record contract immediately upon entering the competition, much like Underwood, who won the previous season. Her first album, Small Town Girl, was released in 2006. Additionally, her career soared with her hits Kellie Pickler (2008), 100 Proof (2012), and The Woman I Am (2013).

5. Lauren Alaina

Image Source: Photo by Getty Images for Capitol Concerts

Alaina debuted in the tenth season of American Idol, at the age of sixteen. Her career as a country music singer began when she came in second to Scotty McCreery. She also tried her hand at writing, acting, and participating in reality TV series. As per Screenrant, Like My Mother Does, her first song, sold 121,000 copies in its first week of release, in May 2011. She put out her first album Wildflower later that year, in October. Subsequently, she released three studio albums, namely Road Less Traveled (2017), Wildflower (2011), and Sitting Pretty on Top of the World (2021).

6. Clay Aiken

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Atashian

After placing second to Ruben Studdard in American Idol Season 2 in 2003, Clay Aiken released his first album, Measure of a Man which entered the Billboard Top 200 at #1, selling 612,000 copies during its first week. Thereafter, he put out five additional albums. In season 21, Aiken returned as a coach. As contestants got ready for the notorious Hollywood Week, he was assigned the task of working on the confidence of the budding stars before they faced the judges again.