Here's Why Paris Hilton Wouldn't Sit Next to Howard Stern at this Awkward Las Vegas Encounter

Howard Stern is known for leaving celebrities miffed with his comments. One such thing occurred between Paris Hilton and Stern when he made comments that some found inappropriate during a TV interview. Later, when he crossed paths with Hilton at a Las Vegas event, Stern mentioned that Hilton seemed displeased by his presence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

On a segment of The Howard Stern Show, the host playfully poked fun at Paris Hilton's song Drunk Text and her overall public persona, suggesting she lacked talent and lived a superficial lifestyle. After Stern's jibe, the show host crossed paths with the socialite in Las Vegas. According to The Things, Stern revealed that Hilton looked upset to see the radio host. "When I was in Vegas, I was at some show with my wife, and Paris Hilton came in with 20 people. She took a look at where she was going to be sitting, which was next to me, and she refused." Disclosing further he shared how Hilton wouldn't even wish to sit beside him. "Because I make fun of her. Because nobody does that. How could you make fun of her?" Stern said clarifying what he assumed might have been the cause of it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

It is to be noted this is not the first time the American reality television star was humiliated on national television. During a 2011 interview with ABC News host Dan Harris at her newly redesigned Los Angeles residence, Hilton found herself in an uncomfortable situation when a question prompted her to abruptly leave the interview. During the interview, Harris broached the topic of Kim Kardashian and whether Hilton felt overshadowed by her. Hilton, seemingly weary of the line of questioning, audibly sighed, glanced away, and then decided to exit the interview. Hilton was uncomfortable, however, she went on to answer it later.

"I’ve been doing this for 15 years now, so it’s been a long time … so just like any other business person or someone in the industry, it’s always important to reinvent yourself and come up with new projects," she said before walking out as she hugged the interviewer with no grudge. As she moved out she was heard telling her publicist, "I don’t want all of this being used." Meanwhile, Stern is known not just for offending Hilton but also the American singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey back in 1998.

In 2006, Howard Stern's renowned radio show made the transition from traditional radio to Sirius XM, a shift that elevated him to one of the most handsomely compensated figures in radio history according to the Washington Post. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, David Letterman reminisced about sharing the same workplace as Stern he said, "In those days, Howard was 'shock jock Howard,' and I was always afraid of Howard. Because I didn't want Howard to say unpleasant things about me — but he did. And I kept thinking to myself: He must not have any feelings of his own because he would say hurtful things, and the more hurtful things he would say, the greater his audience would become, so I just thought, I'm in the wrong business here."