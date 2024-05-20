Jennifer Lopez Determined to Have a 'Fairytale Ending' with Ben Affleck, but He Can't 'Fake It'

Jennifer Lopez is determined to make her marriage to Ben Affleck work, even if she has to 'fake it' through the hard times. An insider close to the couple revealed that while Affleck wears his emotions on his sleeve, Lopez prefers to maintain a rosy public persona regardless of what troubles may be brewing behind closed doors. "When Ben's having a problem, you can see it all over his face and he does want to talk about it and hash it out, but it can be exhausting," the source told The Sun. Lopez's approach is completely different. "She's all about winning, not pain, and she's still determined to have this fairy tale ending with Ben, at any cost."

The insider added that regarding photographs and public appearances, "the bottom line is that she can fake it and he can't." Affleck's moods are always transparent, making those around him feel pressured to prop him up during his struggles. In contrast, Lopez maintains an image of constant happiness. "When he's falling apart, everybody around him knows and everybody faces a loyalty test if they're not comforting and consoling him," said the source. "He's genuinely grateful for his sobriety, but he's still got the weight of the world hanging over his shoulders every day and Jennifer doesn't, despite the recent bad fortune with her tour and new music. She doesn't 'do' misery, at least not around the people closest to her," She Knows reported.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, famously rekindled their romance in 2021, after two decades apart. They married in 2022 in a lavish celebration that Lopez giddily branded her long-awaited 'fairytale ending'. However, the pair recently sparked breakup rumors by attending high-profile events solo and reportedly living apart. The insider believes this temporary separation was expected by those familiar with the fiercely independent couple. "They give each other a lot of freedom, even when everything is great," said the source. "Jennifer doing the Met Ball and Ben doing the Brady Roast doesn't look weird to people who know them. They don't need one another 24/7 like some Hollywood couples do."

However, the source also acknowledged that a permanent split could devastate Lopez, for whom this rekindled romance represents a decades-long dream finally realized. "Ben has tens of millions of dollars and a dozen more films ready - ending this relationship is not going to destroy his life," they said. "But Jennifer wants to make this work and ride off into the sunset with this man, faults and all." The source concluded that Lopez has a 'plan to fix things' but cautioned that her determination to preserve the fairytale may set her up for heartbreak instead. "She's always wearing rose-colored glasses! That's just who she is."