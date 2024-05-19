When Angelina Jolie Admitted to Embarrass Her Eldest Son Maddox While Dropping Him Off to College

In 2002, Angelina Jolie became a mother for the first time when she adopted Maddox Chivan from Cambodia. As per People, on August 5, 2001, Maddox was born in Battambang, Cambodia. He was adopted by Jolie, who had previously fallen in love with the nation while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Jolie was instantly drawn to the baby boy the moment she saw him lying in a box dangling from the ceiling during her only orphanage visit. She went on to say that she "cried and cried." Years later, the Salt actress acknowledged that she had shed an "embarrass-your-children ugly cry" when bidding her oldest son, who was then eighteen, farewell at Yonsei University in South Korea.

“I … had the big glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just…,” Jolie recalled to Entertainment Tonight at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, in 2019. She continued, "And he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn’t leave.” "It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved," the Maleficent actress said. "And but yeah, I miss him, I miss him. Or I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't set my plane tickets."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker

In a video posted to Instagram, Jolie could be seen dropping Maddox off at college. She informed the pupils she was "trying not to cry." In additional pictures of her and Maddox arriving at Yonsei, a source told People he will study biochemistry, she was seen visiting the campus with administrators. “What was very beautiful was the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport – some jumped into the car to take him – and everybody was, it was very…”Jolie continued, “When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all – without any kind of prompting or pushing – give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they’re going to be okay and they’re always going to have each other.”

Angelina Jolie and Maddox with the Global Leaders College in Yonsei University pic.twitter.com/nluID3uQ5x — Jolie (@ajolieph) August 21, 2019

Even though Jolie said goodbye with tears in her eyes, it was more like "see you later," as she had already made plans to see her eldest son.“I miss him, I miss him,” she said. “Or I’ll just get out there. It’s not like I haven’t set my plane tickets.” According to a source, Maddox had been accepted into various universities but decided to attend Yonsei to get ready for his big relocation. “He has been studying the Korean language,” the source said. “He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.” Founded in 1885, Yonsei is a private research institute located in Seoul. Its current incarnation first opened for business in 1957. The university is among the top in the nation and is one of the three elite SKY universities in South Korea. “I look forward to all he will do,” Jolie said. “I am nothing but proud.”