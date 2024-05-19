7 Couples in Politics With Big Age Gaps, From the Trumps to the Bidens

Love Across Ages: 7 Remarkable Political Couples with Significant Age Gaps

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Age gaps in relationships are not uncommon, even in the realm of politics where power dynamics often take the front seat. From the intriguing dynamics of the Trumps to the enduring love story of the Bidens, here are seven notable couples in politics with prominent age differences. These couples’ stories reflect the diversity and challenges of relationships in the political sphere. Despite age disparities, their love, mutual respect, and shared values have stood the test of time and tumultuous journey, flaunting their everlasting love, even in the realm of politics.

1. Donald and Melania Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios Photography

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump share a notable 25-year age gap. Their relationship blossomed after meeting at a party in New York City in 1998, transcending into a lavish wedding in 2005. Melania revealed, “He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so, of course I didn’t give it to him. I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’” She further revealed, “I don’t always agree [with] what he thinks, and I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice…own voice and my own opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”

2. Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron have a striking 25-year age difference, with Brigitte being older. Their relationship ignited controversy initially, as Emmanuel was Brigitte’s student when they first met. However, they persevered, eventually marrying in 2007 after Brigitte's divorce. Emmanuel shared, “Love is part of my life and my balance. I do believe that you don’t build something great and you don’t behave properly if you’re not balanced and a strong couple. I’ve been with my wife for decades now and she’s part of me.” he also added, “Nobody would call it unusual if the age difference was reversed. People find it difficult to accept something that is sincere and unique.”

3. Joe and Jill Biden

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden have a nine-year age gap, with Joe being the older partner. Their love story began in the 1970s when they met on a blind date. In an interview, Jill shared, “I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, ‘God, this is never going to work, not in a million years,’ he was nine years older than I am! But we went out to see A Man and a Woman at the cinema in Philadelphia, and we really hit it off. When we came home, he shook my hand good night, I went upstairs and called my mother at 1:00 am and said, ‘Mum, I finally met a gentleman.’”

4. Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Senator Mitch McConnell and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao have an 11-year age difference, with McConnell being the older spouse. They met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend and tied the kot in 1993. Chao’s description of McConnell as her "low-maintenance husband" reflects their mutual respect and understanding. McConnell asserted, "People remark that I’m in a mixed marriage. I don’t see it that way. In my first marriage, I married a liberal. Now that was a mixed marriage. With Elaine, she and I understand one another. For 31 years, Elaine has been the love of my life, and I am eternally grateful to have her by my side."

5. Brett Kavanaugh and Ashley Estes Kavanaugh

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik - Pool

As per the reports of Style, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Ashley Estes Kavanaugh share a nine-year age gap, with Brett being the older partner. Their relationship blossomed during their time serving in the Bush administration. Ashley worked as personal secretary to former President George W. Bush, while Brett served as staff secretary. Their shared professional background likely contributed to their strong connection. Ashley exclaimed, "I know Brett. I’ve known him for 17 years. He’s decent. He’s kind. He’s good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett."

6. Bernie and Jane O'Meara Sanders

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Senator Bernie Sanders and Jane O'Meara Sanders have an eight-year age difference, with Bernie being older. They met during Bernie’s first mayoral debate in 1981, where Jane was working as a community organizer. Their relationship saw a tumultuous time but they eventually married in 1988. She confessed, “He spoke and it was unbelievable. I just felt that he embodied everything I believed, and I was on board right away. He understood what my concerns were. Worrying about childcare, worrying about the cost of housing, worrying about how am I ever going to send the kids to college. I think since it has always been that way from the beginning of our relationship. We’ve always talked issues. We’ve always creatively solved things together.”

7. Clarence and Virginia Thomas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Virginia Thomas have an eight-year age gap, with Clarence being the older spouse. They met at a conference in 1986 and married a year later. Virginia's conservative activism has occasionally drawn controversy, but their shared values and commitment to their beliefs have kept them strong as a couple. Ginni shared, “Every year it gets better. He put me on a pedestal in a way I didn’t know was possible. It has like everything I love…all these love things and knots and ropes and things about our faith and things about our home and things about the country. But my favorite is there’s a little pixie, like I’m kind of a pixie to him, kind of a troublemaker.”