Donald Trump to Cancel Elections? The White House Claims the President was Simply “Joking”

Did Donald Trump foreshadow a dictatorship in the United States of America? His comments suggesting that the upcoming 2026 midterm elections should not take place have upset some Republican supporters.

On Jan. 15, 2026, the president appeared in an exclusive interview with Reuters. He discussed a variety of topics, ranging from his repeated comments about Greenland to the killing of Renee Nicole Good. What stood out from the interview, however, was his expression of frustration over the possibility that the Republican Party could lose control of the U.S. House of Representatives. He said,

“It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms.”

He went on to praise his second term and its achievements, saying that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.” Trump also pointed to a poll showing a lack of American support for U.S. control of Greenland, labeling it “fake.”

Is it really Breaking News when everyone in America has expected this for the last 10 years? — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) January 15, 2026

The president insisted that people would support him because the U.S. economy was the strongest “in history,” despite public concern about inflated prices. To further boast about his “fantastic” term, he referenced engaging in self-promotion, pointing to a thick binder that was specially prepared to commemorate his achievements in office.

The comments spread quickly and sparked concerns about whether Donald Trump truly intends to cancel elections and suppress voters’ right to choose their leader. To contain the backlash, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified the remarks during a press conference, according to the AP.

She said she understood the concerns about the comments made during the closed-door interview and noted that she was present the entire time. She dismissed Trump’s remarks as a joke and explained,

“The president was simply joking, he was saying, ‘we’re doing such a great job, we’re doing everything the American people thought, maybe we should just keep rolling.’ He was speaking facetiously.”

A journalist then asked how the president could find the idea of canceling elections humorous when generations of Americans have died for democracy. The question was quickly shut down, with Leavitt reminding the reporter that she was present and understood the tone of Trump’s comment. She accused him of twisting the facts and asking a baseless question.

Too early to say I told you so? — Russ Hjelm (@russhjelm) January 15, 2026

Many online users were not convinced by the explanation and quickly criticized Leavitt’s remarks as dismissive. One X user wrote, “It always starts as a joke. Then it evolves.” Another added, “He’s. Not. Kidding.” A third user said they would be curious to see how different law enforcement agencies would respond if he “tries” to cancel elections.

Trump has previously insisted during an interview with NBC that he was “not joking” about considering a third term. Some members of his Cabinet have voiced approval of his actions and expressed confidence that he could become president for a third time. Given how divided the country is over his political decisions, only time will tell whether Donald Trump will seek the presidency again in 2028.