Newsom Slams Trump After Federal Government Wants Oil Wells Near Public Spaces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded strongly to the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice sued the California government over a law that bans oil drilling near public spaces.

Newsom, who has often criticized the president on social media, once again took to X to condemn the lawsuit. Sharing a screenshot of the news, the governor’s press office account wrote, “DONALD TRUMP WANTS TO POISON OUR KIDS.”

The legislation in question is the 2022 Senate Bill 1137, which was passed after a prolonged effort by environmental experts and public advocacy groups.

Under the law, a 3,200-foot health buffer zone has been established around homes, schools, hospitals, parks and community centers, where new oil wells cannot be drilled.

While existing wells are allowed to continue operating within these zones, operators are required to monitor emissions and other pollutants to protect local residents.

Approximately 218 of the state’s 600 wells currently operate within buffer zones. Health experts have warned that oil and gas wells can cause serious health issues for nearby communities due to the release of chemicals into the air and water.

That is why Senate Bill 1137 was passed in 2022, despite strong opposition from the California Independent Petroleum Association. The Trump administration has claimed the state is deliberately blocking access to cheaper energy sources by restricting oil drilling.

In the lawsuit, the DOJ argued that SB 1137 conflicts with the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976. In a statement, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Newsom’s law threatens U.S. energy resources.

She said, “This is yet another unconstitutional and radical policy from Gavin Newsom that threatens our country’s energy independence and makes energy more expensive for the American people.”

After Trump began his second term, he issued an executive order aimed at striking down state laws that obstruct the expansion of energy resources nationwide.

Citing the executive order, Bondi said, “This Department of Justice will continue to fight burdensome regulations that violate federal law and hamper domestic energy production — especially in California, where Newsom is clearly intent on subverting federal law at every opportunity.”

In response, Newsom’s spokesperson, Anthony Martinez, released a statement saying the state law is critical to preventing serious diseases such as asthma and cancer.

He said, “SB 1137 creates a science-based buffer zone so kids can go to school, families can live in their homes, and communities can exist without breathing toxic fumes that cause asthma, birth defects, and cancer.”

This is not the first time the Trump administration has challenged California’s environmental policies. In June 2025, the president revoked Clean Air Act waivers previously granted to the state.

As the legal battle between the state and federal governments continues, public health and environmental protections remain at the center of the dispute.