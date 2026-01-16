Jimmy Kimmel Offers Trump One of His Awards to Get ICE Pulled Out of Minneapolis — “The Choice is Yours”

Jimmy Kimmel has vowed to personally offer Donald Trump any of his awards if the president agrees to pull ICE out of Minnesota. This comes right after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to the American President during their meeting at the White House.

Machado offered Trump her award to honor him for indirectly helping her fight to achieve complete democracy in Venezuela by capturing authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Peace Committee mentioned that while the prestigious medal can change its owners, the title of Nobel Peace Laureate cannot be transferred and remains with the original recipient.

However, Trump seemed delighted and moved by Machado’s gesture and happily took over the award. Kimmel was quick to address the exchange during the latest episode of his talk show, taking a jab at the President for accepting the medal.

“Rarely does a president yank a Nobel prize off of someone’s neck,” the host said, “He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier.”

Kimmel then offered to give Trump one of his own awards in exchange for the President to pull out ICE from Minneapolis and send them back to the border.

“Trump loves awards. Giving him an award seems like the only way to get him to do anything. And with that said, Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’ll find difficult to refuse,” the host began.

“If you, and only if you, agree to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years,” he added.

Kimmel even brought out his trophies that include awards like Clio, Emmy, Webby, and Writers Guild, and said, “The choice is yours. I will personally deliver any or even all of these to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone.”

Earlier this month, Kimmel had sarcastically thanked Trump after winning the 2026 Critics’ Choice Award for his talk show even more popular.

The host, who has been a long-time critic of Trump, said, “I want to thank our President Donald Jennifer Trump. Without whom we would be going home empty handed tonight. So thank you Mister President for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest dig at Trump and ICE came after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Trump and his administration claimed that the agent acted in “self-defense” after Good attempted to ram her car into the officer. However, videos from the scene and witnesses seemed to say otherwise. The incident is currently under investigation with the FBI.

Meanwhile, Trump’s longtime quest for the Nobel Prize may have ended after Machado presented him with her own award. The President also received the FIFA Peace Prize in December, an award that was made up just for him.

Given how much the president loves receiving awards, Kimmel may not be entirely wrong for offering one to get some peace in Minneapolis.