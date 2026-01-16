Woman Claims Donald Trump May be Her Father, Demands DNA Test

U.S. President Donald Trump is no stranger to making headlines for both his personal and professional choices. Amid ongoing political turmoil in the United States, Trump is now making news for something new, as a woman has claimed she may be his daughter and has demanded a DNA test to support the claim.

The allegation was made by Necla Özmen of Turkey, who said she was raised by Sati and Dursun Ozmen, who are listed as her parents. However, in 2017, Özmen said her mother told her that she had been adopted. The revelation reportedly prompted her to search for her biological parents, which ultimately led her to Trump.

Özmen’s account has drawn skepticism, as she claims there was a baby swap at a hospital in Turkey around 1970. She alleged that Sati gave birth to a stillborn child, while a woman from the U.S., identified only as Sophia, gave birth to a daughter, Özmen, who was then handed over to Sati.

Does Trump have a lost daughter in Turkey? Please meet Necla Ozmen, she claims Donald is her biological father She’s requesting a DNA test, citing disputed birth records and an alleged informal adoption The court dismissed the paternity lawsuit pic.twitter.com/8By7NMyYqD — RT (@RT_com) January 13, 2026

According to Özmen, Sophia also claimed that Özmen was the result of a forbidden relationship she had with Trump and that she could not keep the baby. According to The Atlanta Black Star, “Seeking official recognition, Özmen filed a paternity lawsuit at the Ankara 27th Family Court on Sept. 25, asking judges to establish whether Trump is her biological father and to order genetic testing. The filing was quickly dismissed by the court, though she later appealed the decision, insisting that her request is about clarity rather than publicity.”

Özmen’s case quickly drew attention online, with reactions ranging from disbelief to speculation that the claim could be true. One enthusiastic user commented, “She looks like Ivanka before all the plastic surgery.” Another voiced similar sentiments, saying, “She may really be Trump daughter, she have Trump’s hands.”

However, not everyone agreed. One user commented, “No resemblance at all.” Another added, “None of Donald’s kids has a chin, and this woman does, so it’s clear she is mistaken.” One user said, “It’s amazing any person can file a lawsuit for any reason. The mother doesn’t look like someone Trump would go for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Baithead (@londonbaithead)

Another user did not entirely agree with Özmen’s claims but also did not dismiss the possibility of them being true, commenting, “I mean, he has cheated on all 3 of his wives soooooooo.”

As for Özmen herself, she clarified her intentions, saying, “I don’t know how accurate it is. I want to find out if he is my father. I don’t want to cause him any trouble. I just want to know the truth.”

Given that Trump has faced multiple allegations of infidelity and has previously drawn criticism for his remarks about women, Özmen’s claims have drawn heightened attention. She maintains that her pursuit is centered on learning the truth, and it remains to be seen how the situation could affect the Trump family should her claims prove to be valid.