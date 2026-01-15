Katie Miller is known to the public as both the spouse of White House staffer Stephen Miller and a prominent MAGA supporter. The former deputy press secretary to Donald Trump has been more in the spotlight for her professional credentials than her personal life. Despite that, one particular aspect of Katie’s past has largely escaped attention: her brief reality TV experience.

The 34-year-old featured in the one-season series The Paper in 2008. The show chronicled the lives of student journalists working for The Circuit, a newspaper at Cypress Bay High School in a well-to-do neighborhood in Florida.

A teenager at the time, Katie served as a photo editor. However, many of her teammates were unsure why she joined the publication. According to Emmi Weiner, who was the paper’s entertainment editor, “Katie was one of those people who was rumored to have joined the newspaper to try and be on MTV, because none of us really knew why she was there.”

Katie’s MTV ambitions never materialized, and she didn’t secure either a main or supporting role on the show. Her appearances remained sporadic throughout the season.

The crux of the show was an elite school going through power struggles as student editors locked horns. The editorial team juggled print deadlines, high school parties, and college admission essays all at the same time.

Katie Miller (née Waldman) joined the newspaper editorial team as a photo editor when students realized there were going to be MTV cameras following every little detail. Unfortunately, her icy cold behavior with the other teammates prevented her from landing any main roles.

The entertainment editor Weiner summed up Katie’s behavior back then as “She didn’t want to be friends with any of us—she was just always better than everybody.” Interestingly, some of her other former classmates described Katie as a person with a random and insignificant presence, which solely stemmed from her failure to connect with her peers. A former cast member added, “She was just kind of there…she was so random.”

Most of them have also added that Katie was driven by her desire to be on MTV. As a result, it came as no surprise that she would end up in such a high-profile job within the White House. A former classmate of hers mentioned, “She was one of those people who would do anything to get anywhere.”

While not much footage of The Paper remains available today, a few glimpses do show Katie Miller’s presence alongside some of the main cast. She can best be described as a ponytailed teenager sitting expressionlessly in a room full of people, with wired headphones on. Her clear disinterest in what was happening around her was evident.

However, the former White House staffer has not commented on or confirmed any of this gossip. As such, Katie has maintained that much of what is being said about her was fabricated by the mainstream media.

Even as she has tried to establish her name through her own podcast, it appears her former classmates from the upscale Florida institution remain fixed on the same perception of her.

Commenting on the underwhelming content Katie posts, a former classmate noted, “She’s still the same, as in she still has no substance. I tried to listen to the podcast for literally 5 seconds, and I’d rather watch paint dry. Mind-bogglingly boring—she was insignificant then and she’s still insignificant now.”