Hannity Tries to Attack Biden on Live TV — Guest Nukes Him With Trump’s Reality

It was supposed to be a routine Fox News segment where Sean Hannity teed up the familiar question about Joe Biden‘s cognitive decline. Instead, we got a viral moment that detonated Hannity’s talking points on air and left social media cheering, too.

“When did you notice Biden’s cognitive decline?” Hannity asked Stephanie Miller. “Probably around all the times Trump fell asleep in public and rambled about magnets getting wet,” Miller shot back. And trust us, that was just the beginning!

The exchange quickly shifted from Hannity’s favorite subject (Biden’s age and health) into a spotlight on the current U.S. president, Donald Trump. Hannity then tried his best to salvage the situation by praising Miller’s answer as “a very good deflection,” and added, “You’re a professional.” But clearly, Hannity was rather irritated by this point.

Miller, on the other hand, pressed Hannity on why the show was still obsessing over someone who’s no longer in office, while not mentioning that Trump’s name is all over the Epstein files. That question, as you can guess, went unanswered.

When this clip landed on X (formerly Twitter), people were happy to critique both Trump and his Fox News mouthpiece. One wrote, “She handled that perfectly.” Another noted, “Again, the old bait and switch… but but Biden.” A third happily mentioned, “A total public execution of Hannity’s talking points,” as they wondered whether Trump was watching the show when it happened.

Several users kept asking why Fox even invites Miller on if she keeps blowing up the script. But mostly people agreed that the network should never stop getting her on live TV because it is simply too satisfying.

Now, to be clear, Fox News didn’t invent Biden’s age-related issues. The New York Times reported how those closest to him acknowledged his slower speech, a halting gait, and aides carefully managing schedules. They even used to shield him from negative polling data. Plus, Biden himself admitted that he might not have made it through a second term.

So yes, those concerns were real. But Biden isn’t president anymore, is he?

The Justice Department has recently released thousands of pages tied to Jeffrey Epstein, and 79-year-old President Trump’s name appears on them time and again.

According to Time magazine, the files have referenced rape allegations and how Epstein introduced a 14-year-old girl to Trump. Plus, many emails stating that Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996. Then again, being named does not equal guilt, and Trump denies any wrongdoing.

All in all, Miller made sure Hannity walked into a trap of his own making.

