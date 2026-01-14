Trump’s Tone-Deaf Attempt To Mock Joe Biden’s Cough Backfires — Netizens Call Him, “Pathetic Joke”

Donald Trump thought it would be funny to ridicule Joe Biden‘s cough while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan. However, the move backfired as netizens condemned the President for making fun of someone who’s sick and battling cancer.

Trump did an impression of Biden during his speech, saying, “You ever notice Joe would always cough before a speech? State of the Union, he goes…” before breaking into a mocking coughing fit. He then proceeded to speak in a feeble voice, mimicking Biden saying, “Ladies and gentlemen.”

BREAKING: Trump HUMILIATES himself, doing a mocking cough of President Biden, who has cancer, to a room sitting in stunned silence at the unnecessary and cruel taunt. This is a new low, even for Trump.pic.twitter.com/wDOUZAGjil — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 13, 2026



Additionally, the President also mocked Biden for his short speeches, implying he’s better at it. But despite his attempts to make the audience laugh, Trump was met with silence.

Nobody laughed or cheered at the tone-deaf joke while the 79-year-old made a fool of himself on stage. The audience reaction was enough to humiliate Trump, showing that people were sympathizing with Biden.

The reaction did not stop there as netizens took to social media to further call out the MAGA leader for his actions. “The audience’s stunned silence speaks volumes….,” one X user pointed out. “He’s pure malice. An emotional Black Hole,” a second user commented.

Another one added, “I’m glad people are getting to see this, the depths of depravity of this troll. You’d like to believe that even the people who are just cosplay Christians have to be completely embarrassed by this.”

President Donald Trump does a coughing impression of Joe Biden during his remarks at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/bYzr0Ha90b — AnewZ (@Anewz_tv) January 13, 2026



Somebody pointed out Trump’s declining health and wrote, “It’s also projection. Trump’s health is going down the pan.” Another commented, “Trump is a pathetic joke! Who the h— makes comments like this and thinks it’s ok?”

One user was so disappointed with the President, they said, “I wouldn’t say it is a new low, he has been pretty much barrel scraping most of his career… but yes, it is crazy that he would consider doing this at a public speech. The case for senility strengthens.”

The Republican leader of the nation chose to mock Biden, who is pretty much away from the spotlight, at a time when his own health has been under scrutiny due to different visible symptoms.

The President also continues to belittle Biden, by calling him “Sleepy Joe,” despite having clips of himself dozing off at public events going viral on the internet.