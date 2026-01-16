Minneapolis Fire Department’s Report Reveals New Detail about Renee Good’s Shooting

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive material. Reader discretion is strongly advised.

Minneapolis residents are still reeling from the loss of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by an ICE agent earlier last week. Her tragic death at the hands of Jonathan Ross has sparked outrage among the public, including protests. A new fire department report obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune has sparked an uproar about ICE’s alleged cruelty.

According to the report, Good was shot 4 times by Ross on January 7, 2026. There was a wound with “protruding tissue” on the left side of her head, two wounds on the left side of her chest, and one gunshot wound on her left forearm. The report also mentioned that there was “blood flowing” out of her left ear.

The ICE thug who murdered Renee Good shot her FOUR times. Not three. She still had a pulse when paramedics were finally able to reach her even though ICE stalled the ambulance nearly 15 minutes. This was a collective murder. https://t.co/Deznugiss2 — Cory Archibald (@CMArchibald) January 16, 2026

When paramedics from the emergency services finally arrived, they separated her from the “escalating scene” that took place after she was shot. The report referred to the banter between ICE officials and bystanders.

One of the bystanders, who was a physician, was denied permission to go check in on Good until ICE-appointed medical professionals arrived. The ICE agent claimed he “didn’t care” at the time.

Good was reportedly not breathing and had an “inconsistent and irregular” pulse at 9:42 AM. The chances of her survival slimmed down because of gunshot wounds and excessive blood loss. When Good was taken into an ambulance, CPR was also attempted.

However, once they reached the hospital at 10:30 AM, CPR was stopped from being administered because she was pronounced dead. Even after attempts to save her life were made, Good unfortunately succumbed to the extent of her wounds.

Good had just dropped off her 6-year-old daughter at school before she encountered Ross and other ICE officials. Since reports of the shooting, the public has been lashing out, demanding legal action against Ross. Protests against the federal organization continue not just in Minneapolis but also in Oregon and California.

5/ Why It Matters:

Minnesota has seen massive protests and federal backlash after Renee Good’s shooting.

Community outrage is colliding with federal enforcement — ordinary citizens confronting agents in stores, streets, and public spaces. — JonathanFrye (@Jonathafrye) January 13, 2026

Many online have called the shooting a “murder” and shared their outrage on social media platforms like X. One user wrote, “The American people deserve a full investigation of Renee Nicole Good’s death…”

Another cited Homeland Security Head Kristi Noem’s justification of Good’s death, saying, “Renee Good was a mother of three and was not even part of the protests. She was shot by an ICE agent without any provocation.” About the growing protests, which began later on January 8, 2026, a user claimed, “This (protest) isn’t dying down. It’s escalating, and the anger is real.”

President Donald Trump and his administration continue to defend Ross’s actions and have claimed that Good was reportedly stalking the ICE agent. They also claimed she attempted to run him over, causing internal bleeding a Department of Homeland Security member claimed.

The video of Good getting shot has gone viral since her death. Footage captured from different angles shows her driving away from the agent and getting shot 4 times. This resulted in her car crashing and her eventual death.