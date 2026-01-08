“I Don’t Care” – ICE Agents Caught on Video Blocking Doctor From Fatally Shot Woman

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

ICE faces major scrutiny online after officials reportedly blocked a doctor and delayed EMS to a Minneapolis woman shot, leading to her death. This tragic death has become yet another black mark in the Donald Trump administration. Netizens online have expressed their outrage over the denial of first aid. They shared their thoughts about the now-viral video featuring the ICE agents aggressively blocking a deceased woman from receiving help.

The video began with a zoom-in of a car crash with a blurred-out snippet of the victim identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Out of the many witnesses present, there was one who claimed to be a physician who offered to help.

New video footage shows ICE agents blocking a doctor from checking on the Minneapolis woman who was shot. pic.twitter.com/lS444pj2e5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2026

The person pleaded with the ICE agents, who were heavily armored about checking up on Good. The physician pleaded with his hands raised, saying, “Can I go check her pulse? I’m a physician!” His request was turned down immediately, with the ICE agent aggressively denying him permission to do so and asking him to “back up” immediately.

Even though the person attempting to help repeatedly mentioned being a physician, the ICE agent said, “I don’t care…” Another ICE agent immediately chimed in and informed the physician that they had their own doctors, and EMS was on the way. The ICE agent said, “Just give us a second, we have our own medics.”

Another citizen who was seemingly recording the scene expressed her frustration about the delay of EMS and the denial of first aid to her neighbor. She asked the federal officials about the whereabouts of the pretty much absent EMS.

When the ICE agent asked her to relax, the woman said, “How can I relax? You just killed my f—– neighbour!” Good’s alleged neighbor continued to furiously rant about the situation. She also wondered about how the ICE officials “show up to work every day.”

Critics online did not hold back on their thoughts about the incident and shared their remarks about the incident. One user claimed, “No one should have to fight for medical help after being shot…” Another cited the ICE official’s remark, saying, “They didn’t care, they shot and killed her.” A third user wrote, “This is barbaric! To not allow medical aid, and any mission ICE had is over…”

✊🏾🤍 Tonight at the vigil honoring Renee Nicole Good, I was reminded why I love Minneapolis so much. Even in grief, our city shows up for one another – with care, dignity, and compassion. We hold Renee’s loved ones close. This is who we are. —J pic.twitter.com/RoBVMBIW9g — Jamal Osman (@JamalOsmanMN) January 7, 2026

A fourth one suggestively added, “Not allowing a doctor in should be a prosecutable offense.” A fifth one asked, “So even if she’s fatally injured, it’s not enough cruelty for them?” Likewise, several had negative remarks about ICE. Many called out President Donald Trump in the comment section of the video, accusing him of “failure.”

According to federal reports noted by CBS News, Good was an American citizen who wasn’t technically a target for an ICE arrest. Good reportedly blocked an arrest, allegedly attempting to “run over” the agents, as Kristi Noem pointed out in a statement. Shots were fired by the officials, resulting in Good crashing her Honda SUV a few meters down the street.

I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them. To the radicals assaulting them, doxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we’re going to work even harder to enforce the law. Says, JD Vance,… pic.twitter.com/G8dwXYORm5 — WION (@WIONews) January 8, 2026

Good’s death has sparked immense outrage and spread sorrow in the Minneapolis community, where many have held a vigil for her. Trump administration representatives such as Noem and Vice President JD Vance continue to defend ICE’s actions.