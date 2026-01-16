‘Tough Guy’ Pete Hegseth Left Internet In Stitches With His Cringe Workout

Pete Hegseth appears to be a figure who often lands in controversy. The secretary of defense came under fire for recent comments about the kind of “tough guy” image he said should be emphasized among new military recruits.

The remarks left Pentagon officials scrambling to respond as Hegseth spoke about enforcing physical discipline during training. Along with President Donald Trump, Hegseth convened a meeting last fall at the White House with hundreds of senior military leaders, including generals and admirals.

During that meeting, Trump and Hegseth criticized what they described as “woke” traits in the military and emphasized maintaining a single, stringent physical standard. Hegseth went further by suggesting that recruits could be physically handled if necessary during training.

He said, “Yes, they can shark attack, they can toss bunks, they can swear, and yes, they can put their hands on recruits. This does not mean they can be reckless or violate the law, but they can use tried and true methods to motivate new recruits, to make them the warriors they need to be.”

Hegseth said his intent was to emphasize physical methods as a form of motivation. However, his reference to “putting hands” on recruits sparked controversy. As a result, Pentagon officials faced increased scrutiny, including Undersecretary of Defense Anthony Tata, who later offered clarification.

Tata said Hegseth’s remarks did not endorse hazing or bullying as part of military training. In an official statement, Tata wrote, “Basic training involves real-world scenarios and weapons. When the safety of the recruit or others is jeopardized, drill instructors may take appropriate actions to ensure the safety of the recruits.”

Despite efforts to clarify the remarks, criticism persisted. Hegseth later joined ROTC cadets at UCLA on Jan. 9 for a highly publicized workout session. The training regimen included kettlebell exercises, and footage of the session quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention and criticism.

Hegseth had cameras recording him working out with recruits today at UCLA pic.twitter.com/vahh9c7lN6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

In the viral video, Pete Hegseth appeared to struggle with his form, drawing widespread attention to what viewers said was an incorrect kettlebell swing.

He continued with awkward movements throughout the clip, prompting one user to comment, “Interesting. So, Pete Hegseth can’t do pull-ups, kettlebell swings or his job.” Another user wrote, “Why is he doing it like that? This is embarrassing for all of them. I do not see one good swing. WHO is training these guys?”

Critics on social media argued that Hegseth’s push for a tough-guy military culture among new recruits was undermined by the video. One user mocked him, writing, “TBF, it’s difficult to swing a kettleball when you’re drunk,” implying the defense secretary may have been impaired. Another commented, “I train multiple 70-year-old women who swing a kettlebell better than Pete Hegseth.”

As Hegseth became a frequent target of online criticism following his remarks about military standards, he said he did not mind being labeled a “toxic” figure.

Speaking further on the issue in September, he said, “They’ve been weaponized and bastardized inside our formations, undercutting commanders and NCOs. No more. Setting, achieving and maintaining high standards is what you all do. And if that makes me toxic, then so be it.”