On Her Trip to Nigeria, Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana’s Cross Necklace Gifted by Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are currently on a quick tour of an African nation, standing up for the mental well-being of young individuals. On their journey, Meghan Markle found a heartfelt way to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. She wore a necklace from Diana’s collection, as reported by PEOPLE. Markle wore this special piece during a reception for military families in Abuja on May 11. The necklace, which has a diamond cross on a gold chain, was not only a recent gift from Harry to his wife but also once belonged to Diana herself.

Markle has shown her admiration for Diana on other occasions as well by including items from the late Princess of Wales’ collection in her wardrobe. Among these were butterfly earrings and an aquamarine ring. Additionally, when Harry proposed to Markle in 2017, he designed her engagement ring with two diamonds from his mother’s collection. It was a gesture that captured the public’s imagination. As reported by HELLO Magazine, Harry said, "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana."

I appreciate how Harry gave Meghan such meaning pieces of his mother’s jewelry. That’s a lovely and not over the top homage to #PrincessDiana. — INFJ & Brazen Hussy (@ll65) May 12, 2024

He added, "The little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together." Furthermore, it is known that Diana also penned a heartfelt letter to her sons, Prince William and Harry, expressing her wish for them to pass on her cherished jewelry to their future wives. In her letter, she wrote, "I would like you to allocate all my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it." On May 11, Markle wore the cross necklace with a St. Agni white strapless column linen dress and elegantly swept her hair up.

Diana’s preference for light colors was also noted when she wore a similar dress, back in 1991, as reported by Page Six. Harry also resembled his wife’s choice by wearing a light-colored attire and selecting a cream suit for the occasion. Additionally, Markle and Harry received an invitation to a reception held by Christopher Musa, the chief of the Nigerian defense staff, honoring military families. During the reception, the couple also announced the unveiling of a rehabilitation center. Their visit resembles the footsteps of Harry’s parents, King Charles and Diana, who went on an official visit to Nigeria in March 1990.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Abike Dabiri Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, also gave her remarks. She said, "Princess Meghan is a Nigerian!" Following this statement, the audience erupted into applause, with Markle joining them as well. The chairperson expressed her excitement, noting that she was not surprised when Markle revealed her Nigerian heritage. She said it was "because she is beautiful, intelligent, diligent, and hardworking and she stands firm in the midst of challenges." Erewa added, "Prince Harry, you married the best — our daughter, our friend, Princess Meghan. I hope you come back again, again and again."