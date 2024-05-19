Secretly Recorded Conversation Once Revealed That Princess Diana Felt Lonely and Miserable in Palace

Although Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, appeared to live a glamorous life, her journey was far from easy. Her insecurities came from her upbringing, despite its luxuries. Despite this, Diana made the courageous decision to open up to a British journalist, revealing her struggles with suicide attempts and a tumultuous marriage. Andrew Morton chronicled her story in the 1992 biography Diana: Her Story, as reported by Fox News. The book was based on recorded conversations between Diana and her friend, James Colthurst, which took place just before her 1996 divorce from Prince Charles.

Morton remains confused about why Diana selected him as the confidant for her revelations. In 2017, Morton said, “It’s a question that's always perplexed me. [But] she knew I was sympathetic to her. She knew I was writing a biography on her. She knew I knew some of her friends… She tested me out with a couple of stories to see how I’d do… And the fact that I was independent of newspapers, of television meant that I could do her bidding… And I think all of those factors came together, with a deep desire to tell her story.” Morton remembered that questions for the royal were prepared in written form and then passed on to Colthurst, who allegedly took them to Diana.

After receiving the questions, Diana would record her answers, and these recordings assisted Morton with his book. Morton said, “It was a sign at that time [of] this desperation to get the story out. I asked her [why] and she just felt the public didn’t really know who she was. They were responding to a two-dimensional image. This kind of media cut-out… she felt like she was enduring a lonely miserable life inside the palace and outside, she was adored…" He added, "It was incredibly frustrating as far as she was concerned because everyone still believed in the fairy tale. And she knew it was a nightmare.”

Morton disclosed that before Diana's televised wedding to Charles, she had suspicions about his ongoing relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Camilla Parker Bowles. Despite these concerns, Diana silently endured the breaking marriage and made constant efforts to fit right into the royal family. He said, “[Diana] was hoping she would come to terms with this new life and move on. But she realized she was living this lie." Amidst her increasing unhappiness, Diana confronted a challenging struggle with depression, bulimia, and self-harm, according to OK! Magazine. “It was a chapter where she was talking about what she called the ‘dark ages’ and how worthless she felt,” Morton said.

However, despite her challenges, Diana discovered happiness in her marriage, especially with the arrival of her two sons. Furthermore, numerous conspiracy theories have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding Diana's untimely death. Morton said, “It was the fact that she was being driven too fast… by a man who was found with drugs and drink." He further said, “I think what I did realize was that she left an awful lot of her life in compartments." “And you felt like you knew her, but you didn’t. You knew a bit of her… She was a mysterious woman as well as being a compassionate woman.” Her confessions shocked everyone across the world.