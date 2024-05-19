Here's Looking at Five Celebrities Who Seemingly Dated Their Bodyguards

Celebrities Who Had Romantic Strings Attached to Their Bodyguards

When you consider it, a celebrity's bodyguard occupies a unique position, often spending extensive time in close proximity to them. While such occurrences are infrequent, speculation and rumors about bodyguards dating their celebrity clients occasionally emerge. Certain celebrities may openly pursue relationships with their bodyguards, while others are ensnared in persistent gossip surrounding such connections. In the past, many celebrities forged good friendships with the guards responsible for their security, eventually developing into romantic partnerships. Here's looking at some well-known celebrities who have openly or secretly indulged in it.

1. Kim Kardashian

Shengo Deane's experience dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian was marked by challenges. Initially hired as her bodyguard, their relationship quickly evolved into a public romance, that unfolded on the show in 2011. Upon their relationship's onset, Deane ceased working as Kardashian's bodyguard, yet struggled to secure employment in Los Angeles. This challenge placed a strain on their relationship, creating difficulties for Deane as he navigated a romance with a well-known reality star. According to Now to Love, the relationship didn’t last due to the professional commitments on both sides.

2. Britney Spears

One rumored relationship involved Britney Spears' bodyguard, Lee, with whom the pop superstar was photographed enjoying leisure time together in the sun. The images captured intimate moments, suggesting a romantic connection, as they were seen dancing and holding each other closely. However, despite the speculation fueled by these photos circulating on the internet, as reported by Huffpost, clarifications were made that, "He's her bodyguard and manny. They're not dating." Spears has been linked romantically to employees in the past, with Lee potentially becoming the fifth in a line that includes backup dancer Kevin Federline, former manager Jason Trawick, former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz, and Asghari, who featured in her Slumber Party music video.

3. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's romantic involvement with actor and model Ojani Noa began early in her career, and when he struggled to find work after following her to Los Angeles, he took on the role of her bodyguard. Their relationship culminated in marriage in 1997 but quickly ended in divorce the following year. After his divorce from Lopez, Noa's actions, such as trying to publish a tell-all book about her, negatively portrayed him. JLo took legal action to stop the book from being published and ultimately succeeded, receiving compensation from Noa. While publicly denying any ongoing animosity, Noa persists in voicing grievances against Lopez and her mother, steadfastly maintaining his perspective on the matter.

4. Princess Diana

Princess Diana garnered positive media attention for her charitable endeavors, following her divorce from Prince Charles, rumors surfaced regarding her purported relationship with Barry Mannakee, a police officer in the Royal Protection Squad who served as her bodyguard as reported by Nicki Swift. There were sightings of Diana and Mannakee together in public, raising concerns about the appearance of impropriety. While the nature of their relationship was never officially confirmed, with both individuals now deceased, any definitive confirmation is unlikely. However, lingering evidence persists despite the lack of confirmation.

5. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson's romantic history has been marked by several high-profile relationships and marriages, totaling five marriages thus far. Notably, she was married and divorced from Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. Her fifth marriage, to Dan Hayhurst, initially began as a professional relationship, with Hayhurst serving as her builder and bodyguard on Vancouver Island, Canada. Following a brief and unconsummated marriage to producer Jon Peters, Anderson quickly entered into a relationship with Hayhurst, which culminated in marriage on December 24, 2020. Despite initial appearances of a strong marriage, the relationship ultimately faltered, leading to separation after a year and eventual divorce proceedings filed in January 2022 per The Sunday Times. Reflecting on the marriage later, Anderson expressed regret, deeming it "stupid."