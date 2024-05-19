King Charles and Princess Diana's Marriage Was Far Darker Behind Closed Doors, Claimed Journalist

The late Princess Diana and King Charles' marriage succumbed to infidelities, media intrusion, incompatibilities, and recriminations — a fairytale royal romance turned into a nightmare. While their tortured relationship made headlines throughout the 90s, a 2022 book claims that things were much darker than what is known to the public.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anwar Hussein

Christopher Andersen, who authored the book, The King: The Life of Charles III, released on November 8, 2022, spoke to several royal insiders to unravel details about the couple's tumultuous marriage. In his novel, he describes multiple explosive incidents that prompted royal protection officers to fear and take precautionary actions to prevent somebody from getting 'hurt', Fox News reported.

Although the author covered the monarch's 'lonely' childhood, military training, and a slew of scandals in great detail, Charles' marriage with the then-20-year-old Diana was the most talked about topic. Andersen described Charles as someone with a 'huge temper' which made his love life with the now deceased princess 'volatile' behind closed doors. "He has a huge temper," Andersen claimed. "I mean, it's an incredible temper. The tantrums constantly and throwing a bootjack [at her]. It's a heavy wooden device for putting on hunting boots, and it's made of iron and wood...He threw it at Diana's head and just missed her."

“Why won’t you sleep with me?!” Diana reportedly asked her husband who had broken off their sexual relationship after the birth of Prince Harry in 1984. According to the book, Charles replied, “I don’t know, my dear. I think I might be gay.” Then Charles asked Diana,… — J. C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) November 3, 2022

An excerpt from the book claimed that Charles' former valet, Ken Stronach, witnessed his volcanic temper "When Charles, in the middle of an argument with Diana, grabbed a heavy wooden bootjack and threw it at her, missing the princess's head by inches." This event allegedly prompted royal officers to be concerned about the weapons lying around the palace.

"But there are guns all over that palace," the author explained. "They love shooting parties. So there are shotguns and handguns for security and rifles [for] security forces…they were worried that there was such violence. So many screaming and shouting [and] slammed doors." Andersen also referred to an incident where Diana attempted to self-harm after an altercation with Charles.

Charles “thought he might be gay.” By the book’s account, one of Charles’ servants recalled seeing Diana “hurling curses & making fun of her husband’s obsession with Camila.” The servant watched as Diana “chased” her husband “down the corridors, up the stairs & from room to room — J. C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) November 3, 2022

"Don't forget Diana, when she was three months pregnant with William, she threw herself down the stairs and landed at the feet of the Queen and Princess Margaret. So there [were] many violent episodes. It could have gotten much worse...And [security] was afraid that not only somebody might commit suicide, that somebody might do harm, [but] we might be talking murder. So they tried to keep the weapons away from the royals."

New Book on King Charles: “I think I might be gay.” The journalist, Christopher Anderson has written a biography on King Charles, “The King: The Life of Charles III,” and it’ll be released on November 8. But it’s already stirring up controversies, as according to the book… pic.twitter.com/JSpgg5uocS — J. C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) November 3, 2022

Diana, found herself constantly overwhelmed by the pressure of being the Princess of Wales. She struggled to keep pace with her new royal responsibilities, felt unsupported by her husband, and later, emotionally abandoned as Charles continued to be involved with Camilla Parker Bowles, who was married to Andrew Parker Bowles at the time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jayne Fincher

"I can't remember much, I've blotted it out, it was such pain," Diana stated once, recalling the years from the birth of her firstborn Prince William to Prince Harry's birth in 1984. She described the period as 'total darkness', as per E! News. "Because I had a smile on my face everybody thought I was having a wonderful time," she shared, as per Jonathan Dimbleby's 1994 biography, The Prince of Wales. "That's what they chose to think—it made them happier thinking that."