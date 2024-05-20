New Video Shows Man Asking Trump About His Innocence During a Rally, Here's His Response

Donald Trump is innocent because he said so himself. While the 2024 presidential hopeful is amid his multiple charges including an ongoing criminal (Hush Money) trial, he's maintained that his mounting legal woes are nothing more than a political vendetta. Recently, the Republican front-runner echoed the same when a random man enquired about his innocence.

@Travis_4_Trump posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, where a random man approached the 77-year-old during a traffic stop, and asked him to affirm, "Donald Trump, tell them you are innocent bro." Although the ex-president's words were barely audible, the man told the camera, "Okay, you are innocent. I'll remember that bro."

New York loves Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/Vi48ftBhZU — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) May 20, 2024

The post, which was captioned, "New York loves Donald Trump," amassed over 18K views and many uplifting messages from Trump supporters. A fan, @howy333, praised the former president for his friendly exchange with individuals, "I love how Trump engages with the people. But wide-open windows make me nervous." @LeesaBaccellie4 had a similar reaction, "With the windows open."

Another fan, @MikeRay_22, declared him a winner, "Trump is winning NY AND NJ." Meanwhile, @KellyG581976179, echoed the same sentiment, "Trump is going to win all 50 states!" @TheGhostofPA pronounced Trump the greatest of all times, "He's the G.O.A.T." @GrplaceGuy added, "Straight from his mouth you heard it right."

However, the comment section wasn't devoid of Trump's critics who also shared their viewpoints on his self-proclaimed innocence. @GeoffLeff drew parallels from the politician's previous statement and said, "I thought Trump said he couldn't get a fair trial in New York. If New York loves him, then he lied. Let's face it, you're in a cult."

@ReaganiteGOPer critiqued, "Every New Yorker I've ever known despises him, including a guy that Trump screwed out of a seven-figure amount, he was described to me as 'utterly unprincipled yet clueless about most things' Indeed."

So far, the upcoming elections in November are heading towards a possible rematch between Trump and his Democrat rival Joe Biden. However, unlike back in 2016, this time around, the 77-year-old has been sandwiched between his campaigns and some potentially intensive legal battles. Amid the four indictments, he's currently facing the Stormy Daniels case.

The twice-indicted has been accused of falsifying his financial records to hide the "hush payment" ($130,000) he made before the 2016 elections to adult film star Daniels who alleged a sexual relationship with Trump back in 2006, as per BBC. The settlement was part of a "catch and kill" scheme orchestrated by the former president's fixer Michael Cohen along with ex-publisher of National Enquirer David Pecker.

Pecker, in his testimony, confirmed that along with Cohen (Trump's former attorney), he bought Daniels' story and the former Playboy model Karen McDougal's sexual affair (for $150,000), so it doesn't prove catastrophic to his campaign. When the ex-publisher asked Cohen who'd take care of the reimbursement, the lawyer-turned-nemesis responded, "The boss will take care of it," per The New York Times.

However, Trump has vehemently denied all allegations against him and called the Hush Money trial a "disgrace."