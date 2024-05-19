When Donald Trump Jr. Was Called Out for Supporting Transphobic Meme: “Are You Against LGBT People?”

Donald Trump Jr. has a history of using political rallies and memes to spread offensive remarks about transgender people. In 2019 the former Republican President's son shared a mean meme on Instagram showcasing a person with vibrant blue hair, blue nails, and blue lipstick. The unknown individual is seen standing on the street with an expensive handbag, big boots, and a furry coat dress on. “No no, don’t tell me let me guess…Trump is not your president?” the meme read. “I’ll take that bet all day long,” Trump Jr. captioned the image, adding multiple laughter and American flag emojis. As per People, netizens instantly slammed the meme for its transphobic agenda.

Trump Jr.'s comments section exploded with criticism for the same, One person wrote, "Imagine being transphobic and having the top comments supporting your transphobic meme. Tell me Trump Jr, what is worse, accepting someone's gender identity or watching them get buried because you couldn't?" A second person questioned, “Are u against LGBT people?” In response, the political activist replied, “No, not at all, and you can find plenty of evidence against that.” Defending himself again in another comment he asked what was “homophobic about this post?” “Are you implying this person has to be LGBT without any knowledge? I guess you’re the one hiding your beliefs,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr. compares the transgender community to the danger posed by Hamas to Israel. pic.twitter.com/WO5leuVCHr — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 7, 2023

Following the announcement that transgender soldier Chelsea Manning had been barred from visiting Canada, Newsweek reported in 2017, Trump Jr. reacted favorably to an abusive tweet ridiculing the soldier. Manning had spent seven years in jail for leaking 700,000 classified papers to WikiLeaks. The former television presenter has been an outspoken advocate for his father, Donald Trump, who in March issued orders prohibiting the majority of transgender soldiers from serving in the military. As per NBC News, Trump implemented the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy for trans service members in the military.

Breaking: Trump bans transgender Americans from serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/Q4sun7xvRa — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 26, 2017

“The policy is insidious in operation but designed to be as comprehensive a ban as possible,” a nonpartisan Palm Center, which studies LGBTQ military issues, stated. “In that sense, it is a perfect parallel to the failed ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ policy, also sold as not being a ban although designed to systemically push gay people out of military service — or at least keep them silent and invisible.” According to the new policy enacted by the Trump administration, enrollment was not permitted for any person with gender dysphoria who is on hormone therapy or has previously completed a gender transition. Additionally, any active military personnel who had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria were required to serve in the sex to which they were born and would not be permitted to take hormone therapy or undergo surgery to change their gender.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney

“But the transgender — the military is working on it now. They're doing the work. It's been a very difficult situation. And I think I'm doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it. As you know, it's been a very complicated issue for the military. It's been a very confusing issue for the military. And I think I'm doing the military a great favor,” Trump told reporters back then.

As per BBC, the ban placed by the Trump administration on transgender Americans enlisting in the military was lifted by President Joe Biden in 2021. "Transgender service members will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity," the White House said. "President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service and that America's strength is found in its diversity," the White House statement added.