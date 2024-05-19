Princess Diana Would 'Often' Call AIDS Advocate During Her Last Years, Claimed Activist's Son

It's no secret that Princess Diana was an instrumental figure in normalizing the stigma against HIV AIDS patients. She went far and beyond to support, encourage, and uplift those afflicted with the disease without any prejudice. However, in an interview with PEOPLE, Jake Glaser, son of late AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser revealed her efforts were significantly more behind the scenes.

While working for the cause, Diana grew closer to (Elizabeth) Glaser, who herself died of AIDS in 1994. The late princess not only showed up on the world stage, but she also ensured to keep her momentum going backstage, specifically when it came to her friendship with the late activist as described by her son.

"Diana called my mom often in the last year of her life," Jake told the outlet in a November 2021 issue ahead of World Aids Day on December 1. He added, "It was the love to support and protect their children that brought them together."

Although the royal family has always been active in their philanthropic pursuits, Diana overshadowed the monarchs with her selfless caregiving for those in need. No wonder, she was dubbed as the "people's princess." And AIDS was among the causes she'd wholeheartedly devoted herself to alongside Jake's mother who was her friend.

(Elizabeth) Glaser, who was the wife of Starsky and Hutch actor Paul Michael Glaser, made headlines with her own story of catching AIDS. The activist contracted the disease during an emergency blood transfusion after hemorrhaging while giving birth to her daughter Ariel in 1981. Unknowingly, she passed it to her daughter through breast milk and then to her son Jack when he was born in 1984.

"The strongest parallel between Princess Diana and my mother was definitely their love and advocacy for children," Jake added. "A mutual friend had introduced them, knowing that they would hit it off in this way." He further revealed that the two had a "lengthy" phone call after which they met in person for the first time as both Diana and Elizabeth were going to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in August 1994.

"My cousins have a house on Martha's Vineyard, and that was very much our safe space — our escape from the craziness of life, to go have fun and see our family," said Jake. "We invited Diana to the house and she came over. They [Diana and Elizabeth] really hit it off from moment one," adding that another common factor was they both had boys of the same age (Harry and Jake). "She was there for her as a friend and supportive voice."

In April 1987, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, Diana opened the UK's first HIV/AIDs unit at London Middlesex Hospital. Ian Green, chief executive of the HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust said in a 1997 interview, "Princess Diana was a true champion of HIV awareness. She brought passion to the cause, and did things which were truly remarkable," per Tatler.

"She was the first person on the profile who was prepared to shake hands and touch people with HIV, which at the time was seen as a risk. This statement publicly challenged the notion that HIV was passed from person to person by touch," praised Green.

Meanwhile, (Elizabeth) Glaser channeled her heartbreak into action and founded the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF) which primarily worked on funding research to prevent the deadly disease from spreading further. Her motivation was to save her son Jake's life.