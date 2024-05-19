When Jimmy Kimmel Surprised Fans by Revealing His Worst-Smelling Guest on Seth Meyers' Show

Jimmy Kimmel once spilled the beans about his guests with his counterpart Seth Myers on his show. Kimmel shared that he experiences something unique with his guests that fans don't, as he revealed the scent of his guests when Meyers posed an unusual question to Kimmel asking, "Are there things you can get out of, talking to guests? Or things you noticed over the 20 years?"

Giving the question his quirk, the late-night show host replied, "Not really. However, one of the things we get to experience that the home viewers don't get to experience is the smell of the guests." Adding further, he explained, "I found that the worst-smelling guests are the best-looking guys. And I'm not joking. Some of these guys that have been on the cover of People Magazine, the sexiest man alive, have an odor. They have an odor because 'I don't need to wear deodorant because I'm that attractive.' I think they do it to tramp it down, the attractive factor." Kimmel mentioned that Don Rickles and Regis Philbin were among his best-smelling guests, according to The Things. Kimmel has often landed himself in controversies after his candid conversations like this.

Fans often cite Kimmel's interview with Joaquin Phoenix as his worst, particularly due to the moment when Kimmel showed embarrassing behind-the-scenes footage from The Joker. ​After the video was viewed, Phoenix appeared to be in discomfort as he explained, "Sometimes movies get intense. You have a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something. That was supposed to be private, I’m sorry you guys [the audience] had to see that. I should probably publicly apologize to Larry. I am sorry, but he did whisper constantly while we were trying to work, and sometimes it’s really hard to find the emotion you’re after… he shouldn’t have done it."

Speaking of smells and celebrities, David Letterman also once commented on the pop star Taylor Swift's scent. Letterman described his guest's scent as resembling "expensive wood." "Please don't take this the wrong way, you smell like expensive wood. What is that?" Letterman asked. To this, Anti Hero hitmaker responded by thanking him, "That is the most unique compliment I've ever gotten." Letterman continued, "Believe me, it is very good. I've never had a little of that before, it is very subtle and pleasing."

While Letterman has been critical of some guests in the past, he had only positive things to say about Swift and her contributions to the show. His admiration for her involvement with Travis Kelce remains steadfast, reflecting consistent praise for her contributions. "It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift and it’s something positive and happy for the world," he added per The Things. "And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammer."