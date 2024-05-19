When Melania Trump Chose to Keep Calm While Getting Booed During Her Speech at Youth Opioid Summit

The former FLOTUS, Melania Trump is known for her calm and composed demeanor no matter what. Take for instance the moment back in 2019 when Melania was booed and interrupted during her speech at a youth opioid summit, that took place in Baltimore. Throughout Melania's speech, she encountered a continuous backdrop of boos, beginning from her entrance and persisting during her address.

Despite her focus on the Be Best initiative aimed at tackling the opioid crisis, the atmosphere remained challenging. Melania's speech faced added tension due to her husband Donald Trump's prior controversial comments about Baltimore, where he described the city as being plagued by rats and rodents that contributed to her hostile welcome. Kate Bennett, reporting from the scene for CNN, noted that heckling persisted for approximately one minute during Melania's speech at the B’More Youth Summit. Despite efforts to continue, the disruptive audience continued to engage in audible conversations that overlapped with her brief remarks. "Thank you to all of the students who are here. I am so proud of you for the bravery it takes to share that you have been strongly affected by the opioid epidemic in some way," said Melania as she began her speech.

Melania further continued, "Promoting education and awareness on these issues will always be one of my top priorities. I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you. I encourage you, if you are struggling with addiction right now, to reach out for support – whether it’s a teacher, parent, friend, grandparent, coach, or pastor, talk to an adult in your life that you trust. It is never too late to ask for help," per The Things.

Melania's speech was notably brief, with continuous booing from the audience throughout its duration. Later responding to the heckling she faced, the then-first lady told CNN, "We live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the fact is we have a serious crisis in our country and I remain committed to educating children on the dangers and deadly consequences of drug abuse," when asked about her genuine experience of the event. While this marked the first instance of the first lady being publicly booed at a solo event, it's worth noting that the Trump administration has had tense relations with the city of Baltimore.

In November 2019 during a visit to Boston Medical Center in the city's South End, the first lady encountered protesters gathered outside the building. Protesters voiced their opposition to President Trump's immigration policies through signs and chants. Many in the crowd, mainly hospital employees, expressed their frustration over Melania's visit, concerned that it would be used as a public photo opportunity associating the Trump administration with Boston Medical Center. According to the hospital's website, around 30% of their patients have a primary language other than English.