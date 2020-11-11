Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Flaunts Taut Tummy In Crop Top With Statement Purse

Nastia revealed her excitement about being in California.

Nastia Liukin hit the beach in a casual and glam look for a recent Instagram upload on Tuesday.

The former Olympic gymnast, 31, looked like a total California girl in the shot as she rocked a belly-baring crop top. The power blue shirt fell off of her shoulders and featured ruched material that clung to her lean arms. Her taut tummy may have been in the spotlight of the snap, but it was her statement purse that stole the show.

Nastia posed with her back arched and her head tilted toward the sky as if to enjoy the fresh air as she styled her frilly top with a pair of skintight jeans. The denim hugged her hips snugly and wrapped themselves around her petite waist with ease while giving fans a peek at her backside in the process.

She jazzed up the look with a pair of white sunglasses on her face. Her purse — which included a thick beaded strap and a circular body— was slung over her shoulder. Nastia ran her fingers through her hair as she stood in the sand with a gray-blue ocean view blurred in the background.

Nastia wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that were perfect for spending some time at the beach. The locks cascaded down her back as they blew in the breeze.

In the caption of the post, she revealed her excitement about heading back to California, which she stated was a trip she wasn’t planning to make so soon.

Nastia’s 1 million followers appeared to approve of her stunning look. The photo gained over 7,300 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 40 remarks about the post as well.

“Love that bag!” one follower stated.

“but when are you coming back to Hawaii?!” asked another.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!!!” a third user wrote.

“Still killing it no matter what you wear!!” a fourth person declared.

The gymnast never seems to disappoint her fans when she rocks stylish ensembles that show off her unique taste, as well as her fit figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nastia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a revealing white dress with daring cutouts as she celebrated her 31st birthday with a big bash. Her fans also loved that snap, which has earned more than 45,000 likes and over 330 comments to date.