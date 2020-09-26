Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet Tribute To ‘Powerhouse’ Lola Consuelos For National Daughter’s Day

Kelly Ripa paid tribute to her daughter Lola Consuelos in a sweet Instagram post on Friday. The late evening post consisted of a photo of Kelly’s only girl along with a sweet caption that her millions of followers went crazy over.

Friday was “National Daughter’s Day” and Kelly could not pass up the opportunity to give her girl a shout-out. She uploaded an adorable photo of Lola and added a fun caption. She called Lola a powerhouse as she acknowledged the special day. She also thanked Lola for choosing her to be her mom.

The shot that Kelly chose appeared to be either the same snap or something very similar to what Lola had shared recently on her own Instagram stories. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, the photo of the college student showed her casually sitting outside of a restaurant in New York City. She wore a graphic T-shirt and jeans as she shared a slight smile as she posed for the picture.

Kelly’s Instagram followers loved this update from the former All My Children star and long-time morning show host. Overnight, more than 95,000 of her 2.8 million followers hit the “like” button on the post. In addition, nearly 600 people commented on it.

“Such great parents and role models of this amazing young lady. You have so much to be proud of Kelly and Mark,” one fan commented.

“She looks just like you, Kelly! You & Mark have done a great job of raising your 3 kids- congrats!” another fan noted.

A number of people noted that the 19-year-old looked like a perfect combination of both Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos. Some supporters joked about how the teen typically needs to pre-approve anything her mother shares of her online. Apparently, this one had Lola’s stamp of approval.

“So beautiful your daughter and relationship…and so well-said, Kelly! I feel the same way about my little girl–so grateful she chose me!” shared another follower.

“Cook kids, by cool parents. I think that’s how that works,” teased someone else.

The television personality was not the only celebrity to honor the day by paying tribute to their kids on Friday. As The Inquisitr noted, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure did something similar on her social media page to give Natasha Bure a shout-out.

The teen college student does tend to be a bit hesitant to let her mom reveal too much about her personal life either on her morning show or via social media. However, it seemed that Lola accepted her mother’s desire to honor the sweet relationship they have and fans were clearly grateful for it.