Jack Osbourne Blasts Reports About His Dad Ozzy’s Appearance

The Black Sabbath legend's son defended his famous father as he lashed out at tabloid journalists.

Jack Osbourne is firing back following reports that his dad Ozzy Osbourne looked “nearly unrecognizable” when spotted out in Los Angeles this week.

After The Daily Mail and other outlets reported that the Black Sabbath legend’s hair was gray and that he didn’t look like himself when he was seen in a car with his wife, Sharon, the couple’s son took to Instagram to slam the story.

In an Instagram post, which can be seen here, Jack, 34, blasted “bullsh*t tabloid journalists” as he pointed out that it’s “not really recommended for people with Parkinson’s to go get their hair dyed” during a global pandemic.

“Just because my father’s hair isn’t his normal color at the moment doesn’t mean sh*t. He’s 71 and recovering from severe spine surgery. moreover he’s on vacation.”

Jack went on to tout his father’s 50-year career and millions of album sales and questioned why all anyone wants to talk about is his “hair roots.”

He then urged tabloid reporters to “have some respect and decency,” them added, “Oh I forgot your kind lost that long ago.”

In the caption to the post, Jack wrote, “What a wonderful world of low lifes we live in.”

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

In comments to the post, fans commended Jack for sticking up for his dad. Others admitted they could never imagine having tabloid photographers following them around all the time.

“I applaud you for standing up for your father and I’m sorry your family has to deal with this crap. God Bless you all,” wrote one fan.

“I cannot imagine living under a microscope of tabloids. Sorry you have to deal with these people,” another added.

Jack’s sister, Kelly Osbourne, also shared his statement about their dad on her Instagram story.

Fans of the famous family know that Ozzy opened up about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis earlier this year in a TV interview amid rumors of his ongoing medical problems that fans assumed started when he suffered a serious fall in his bathroom and injured his neck. The rock legend ultimately canceled his North American tour dates well before the COVID-19 pandemic put the concert industry at a standstill.

Ozzy told Radio.com that he actually found out more than 15 years ago that he has “a mild form” of Parkinson’s. He added that it’s “not a death sentence” and that his form of the disorder, called P2, is so common that his doctor told him he probably walks by 10 people a day who have it and don’t even know it.