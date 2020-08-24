Lea Michele & Husband Zandy Reich Welcome Their Baby Boy Into The World, Source Claims

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich have reportedly welcomed their beautiful baby boy into the world, and People Magazine has the exclusive scoop.

According to a source close to the couple, Lea gave birth to her first child on August 20. So far, their newborn son, who the source says is named Ever Leo, has been easy to take care of, and the couple is over the moon about the actress finally giving birth.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful.”

Lea and Zandy have reportedly been eager to become parents for a while now. The Glee actress has maintained a relatively low-profile during her pregnancy, but she did share several pictures of her growing bump on social media over the last few months.

A source for E! News confirmed that the couple and baby were doing really well, and also said she “has been inundated with well-wishes and sharing updates with her family and a close group of girlfriends.”

Zandy and Lea first got engaged in 2017 and then tied the knot in 2019. Her initial pregnancy announcement came just one month after their first wedding anniversary.

In May, another insider told E! that Lea was having an “incredible time” being pregnant despite it happening during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They said she was thankful for having the time to enjoy “being present” and getting to “soak in being pregnant without distractions.”

Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, 2020 has been a difficult year marred by controversy. She was plagued by rumors and allegations of her being a bully and diva behind-the-scenes. Then, a little over a month ago, her former co-star Naya Rivera tragically and suddenly passed away. Her body was recovered on the seven-year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s untimely death.

On social media, the singer’s fans wished her well and expressed their happiness for the new mom, adding that they were happy everything had gone smoothly with her pregnancy because she deserved a break after the challenging events of the year.

“Naya rivera once said that lea michele was going to be a great mommy and i believe her. she knew that because she was/is a great mommy too,” tweeted one person.

“LEA MICHELE IS A MOM. i’m so happy for her,” exclaimed another, alongside a face surrounded by hearts emoji.

“I can’t wait to see Lea Michele with her beautiful baby boy and Z,” gushed a third user, inserting a blue heart emoji to their message.