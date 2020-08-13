Sierra Skye Teases Fans With Streamy, Lingerie-Clad Snap

Sierra Skye sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday evening when she shared a steamy snap that captured her in a sexy black lingerie set. The post became an instant hit with her 4.1 million fans, who were delighted with the skin-baring display.

The image captured Sierra gazing into the camera with an alluring stare. The model appeared to be indoors, where she was wedged in between a sizeable planter and a black table that sat behind a cream-colored couch. The wall in the space featured a simple white hue, but it was decorated with a few neon signs, one of which was lit up purple. Sierra placed one hand on the table in front of her and tugged at her bra strap with the other hand. The model popped her derriere out and arched her back while turning her body slightly in profile. She sizzled in a black bodysuit that showed off her slender body.

The piece was constructed in part with lace and semi-sheer material, which left little to the imagination. The top of the garment boasted a design with lace flowers while other parts were see-through and exposed her skin underneath. It had thin straps that stretched over her tanned shoulders while the scooping neckline teased an eyeful of cleavage. The cups were scalloped on the perimeter, drawing further attention to her bronzed bust.

The middle of the garment was incredibly tight on Sierra’s waist, and the look showed off her tiny midsection. Sierra’s sculpted thighs were well on display thanks to the piece’s high-cut leg holes. The blond babe kept her accessories simple and sported a few gold layered necklaces around her collar. She added a few pops of silver to the look with a matching ring and bracelet set.

The model styled her long, blond tresses with a side part, and her hair spilled over her shoulder and back. Her mane was filled with a few crimped curls, which gave the look a sexy vibe. In the caption of the post, Sierra teased screensavers and added a purple heart emoji.

The post has amassed over 99,000 likes and 700-plus comments from Sierra’s eager audience.

“Wow! Breathtakingly Beautiful,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“You look fantastic! Absolutely amazing! This is definitely my new screensaver,” a second social media user added.

“Whew it just got hot in here,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Sexy foxy lady absolutely gorgeous,” one more chimed in while adding a few red hearts.