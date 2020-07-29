Leah Remini Speaks Out Against Tom Cruise, Claims Actor Has ‘Manipulated His Image’ Through Scientology

Leah Remini spoke out against actor Tom Cruise in a statement to Us Weekly where she claimed the actor had “manipulated his image” through his involvement in the religious organization Scientology. Leah, who left the organization in 2013, has worked diligently over the past seven years to expose what she has alleged are misdeeds within the movement.

“I think it’s time for people to start waking up to the real facts here. Tom has for years manipulated his image to be the good guy,” said the actress to Us Weekly.

“Although I believe there was a time when Tom was a decent and kindhearted person, he has morphed himself into David Miscavige [leader of Scientology] and is completely dedicated to Scientology’s mission to ‘clear’ planet Earth — which means making 80 percent of the world’s population into Scientologists.”

Us Weekly also reported that the actress had previously spoken up for the film star’s former Mission Impossible 2 co-star Thandie Newton just one week ago. She applauded the actress for stating her experience with Tom led her to believe he was a “very dominant individual.”

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tom is reportedly a high-ranking person within the Church of Scientology. The superstar became a member of the religion in 1990 after his first wife, Mimi Rogers, a member of the church, introduced him to their practices. The celebrity reportedly moved up the ranks and became close to leader David Miscavige, who was the best man at his wedding to Katie Holmes in 2006. Leah attended the couple’s ceremony, held in Italy, with her husband Angelo Pagan.

The leader of the religious group presented the Mission Impossible star with the Freedom Medal of Valor in 2004. This is the highest award one can be honored with as a church member.

Once the host of the A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath, Leah and Mike Rinder, a former high-ranking official in Scientology who also left, has debuted a new podcast where they are able to delve more into their investigation into what they claim are the religion’s abuses of its power and its parishioners.

Called Scientology: Fair Game, iHeart radio released the first episode on July 22. The hosts moved to an audio format for their show due to the rigorous vetting process and network rules of what the hosts could and could not say during broadcast shows.

The first episode titled “When Scientology Declares You Fair Game” featured Leah and Mike as they detailed the history, policy, and consequences of the controversial practice, reportedly implemented to intimidate anyone perceived as going against the group. A second episode titled “Scientology Deaths and Suicides” is available to listen to now.