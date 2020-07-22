Lyna Perez Shows Off Insane Figure In Sheer T-Shirt And Panties.

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent hearts around the world racing with a smoking-hot new image of herself on social media on Wednesday, July 22. The 27-year-old model shared the post with her 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and it instantly became a hit with her fans.

Lyna was photographed outdoors for the image, seemingly in her backyard as a private residence was visible behind her. She stole the show as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, posing from her front. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she pulled up her top, propped her hips out, and slightly pouted. Her eyes also averted the camera’s lens — adding an air of mystery to the image.

Lyna’s long brunette hair, which featured blond highlights, was parted in the middle and styled in waves as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

Still, it was her killer curves that took center stage in the snapshot, as she displayed them with a very skimpy ensemble.

Lyna opted for a white t-shirt whose hemline appeared to be cut. The garment was quite loose on the model, but still left little to the imagination as it was quite sheer, drawing attention to her busty assets. As Lyna went braless underneath, and tugged on the top, she was also able to showcase a great deal of underboob and a bit of cleavage. Further on display was her flat core.

She paired the top with a pair of white panties that were equally as revealing as they were seemingly designed with a classic Brazilian-style thong cut. They particularly showcased the model’s curvy hips and pert derrière. The briefs also featured a high-waisted design that again drew eyes toward her midriff.

In the caption, she joked with fans stating that she does not know how to “wear a normal shirt.” She also said that she announcing the winners of yesterday’s giveaway on her Instagram story.

The sizzling snapshot was met with a lot of support from followers, amassing more than 26,000 likes in just 28 minutes. An additional 700 followers also took to the comments section to praise Lyna about her curves, beauty, and revealing outfit.

“Killing it babe,” one user commented.

“You are the hottest, gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“I love you so much,” a third admirer chimed in.

Lyna has posted numerous daring looks to her social media accounts, especially this past week. Just yesterday, she stunned fans once more after rocking a very revealing black bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post also proved to be popular, garnering more than 142,000 likes.