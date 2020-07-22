Maggie Lindemann Celebrates Her Birthday In Electric Blue Bikini

Singer Maggie Lindemann took to Instagram on her birthday to treat fans to a new photo of herself. The “Knocking on Your Heart” songstress likes to keep her followers up to date with what she’s up to and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Lindemann stunned in an electric blue bikini set that displayed her toned physique. She accessorized her decolletage with black necklaces and no other visible jewelry. Lindemann kept her nails short with a coat of polish and styled her brunette hair in a messy bun. She showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her hands, arms, and shoulder. According to Steal Her Style, the entertainer is a big fan of body art and has a total of 26 tattoos.

In the image, Lindemeann was captured lying on her front on a white sofa outdoors in front of a fenced wall. She pushed one leg forward and raised one hand to her mouth. Lindemann looked over to her left with an open-mouth expression and made the pose look effortless. The “Would I” hitmaker appeared to be in the shade as there was a hint of the sun shining on her right thigh.

For her caption, she asked fans if the pic was cute. Lindemann mentioned that she was drunk in the image and reminded followers that she turned 22.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 373,000 likes and over 3,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“You look so pretty Maggie and happy birthday,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Thank you for sharing this fire picture of you. Happy birthday to you,” remarked a third fan.

“I love you so much, you mean the world to me,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Lindemann is the most popular celebrity born on July 22 with the first name Maggie and the 734th overall on the site.

Lindemann rose to fame after her single “Pretty Girl” became a worldwide hit in 2016. Last week, she celebrated the track going double platinum in the U.K. and shared with fans the plaque she received for the achievement. You can view that image here.

For the caption, Lindemann thanked her followers for their support and hinted that she will “finally” release new music later this year. In 2019, she treated listeners to a version of her single “Friends Go” with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and has left fans waiting for more material since.