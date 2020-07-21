Stassie Karanikolaou Completely Strips Down For A Saucy Hot-Tub Photoshoot

Instagram sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou sent many of her 8.6 million Instagram followers into a frenzy this morning, sharing a pair of steamy photos that saw her wearing nothing but a thin gold bracelet. The social media maven stripped of all of her clothes, posing for a sultry hot-tub shoot that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

Stassie played the seduction game, teasing her curves rather than exposing them. The sizzling blonde was lounging near the edge of the tub, stretching out her arms onto the marbled coping. She leaned one elbow on the smooth surface, resting her temple on the palm of her hand. The pose concealed her chest, showing just enough to reveal that she wasn’t wearing a bathing suit.

The steamy snaps captured Stassie in profile, showing her toned body sprawled across the surface of the water. The angle offered a tantalizing view of her peachy rear end, baring her sexy tan lines. Meanwhile, her hips and tummy were submerged, with only a small portion of her midriff being visible above water. The bombshell arched her back and stuck out her posterior, glancing longingly to the side. A swipe to the next slide saw her fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze, her seductive pose remaining largely the same.

The 23-year-old wore her hair pulled up for the shoot, leaving her sculpted shoulders and neck on show for her audience to admire. A few rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her beautiful features. The gorgeous butterfly tattoo above her elbow was also on display, as was the ink on her wrist.

The pictures appeared to be taken on a resort patio and showed a pair of chaise lounge chairs next to a floor-length window covered with white drapes. A large stone wall separated the tub area from the rest of the complex, complementing the stylish, earth-toned décor. Pink flower petals were scattered across the coping, leading up to a small potted plant. The pics also showed a glimpse of the upper floor balcony, along with the top of a palm tree towering over the wall.

Stassie penned a cryptic caption for her post, telling a mysterious someone she was missing them. This immediately piqued fans’ curiosity, who took to the comments section to ask the socialite who was the object of her affection. Followers also left gushing messages complimenting her smoking-hot look.

“Damn u can’t be real,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Almost made me drop my croissant,” quipped a second Instagram used, ending with a bawling emoji.

Stassie’s BFF Kylie Jenner also chimed in, leaving a mind-blown emoji.

“Where did u get the outfit??” humorously commented social media star Nikita Dragun, reeling in more than 2,800 likes.

While plenty of followers found it difficult to take their eyes off of her incredible curves, some also appreciated the gorgeous setting.

“The flower petals are such a nice touch,” observed one fan.

As of this writing, the post has been live for five hours and has already amassed over 852,000 likes and close to 5,200 comments.