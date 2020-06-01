Nicky Gile Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini While Taking A Shower

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on Sunday, May 31, to upload a sizzling hot photo that showed her revealing some skin while taking a shower. The American model rocked a string bikini that perfectly showcased her killer body.

Nicky flashed her enviable curves in a black two-piece swimsuit. The top featured itty bitty triangle cups that provided little coverage. The angle showed a hint of her sideboob as the fabric failed to cover her entire breasts. The plunging neckline exposed a great deal of cleavage, which made many viewers happy. She wore matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts, showing a generous amount of skin. The two thin straps on each side of her hips flaunted her slim waist and taut stomach.

In the snapshot, Nicky was dripping wet as she posed for the camera under the running water. She slicked her long, highlighted hair back and away from her face. She popped her left hip to the side as she faced the camera. She held a pubic hair trimmer from a brand called Manscaped.

In the caption, the 26-year-old stunner wrote something about the product and gave a 20% discount code for her fans to use. Nicky made sure to tag Manscaped’s Instagram page in both the post and the photo. She also tagged California-based professional photographer, Brandon DelBianco, who took the stunning picture.

For the occasion, Nicky opted for a full glam look with her sexy attire. Her makeup application seemed to include a matte foundation, subtle eyeshadow, several layers of mascara, and a glowing highlighter on the inner corners of her eyes. She appeared to wear nude lipstick to complete her look. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a ring.

As of this writing, the new upload gained more than 27,500 likes and over 350 comments. Hundreds of social media admirers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with gushing messages. Countless other fans also raved about her incredibly toned figure. A few followers opted to express their thoughts about the new pic by dropping a trail of emoji.

“You look incredible! Oh, how I look forward to your post. Every photo instantly brightens my day,” an admirer gushed.

“You always look beautiful. You are also blessed with a wonderful body. Stay safe,” wrote another fan, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re the prettiest lady with the sexiest abs, legs, and booty,” commented a third social media follower.

“You have a perfect face. I am so jealous. That body is bomb too,” added a fourth Instagram user.