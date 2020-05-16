Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini

American influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa captivated plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted some sizzling new snapshots of herself late Friday, May 15. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 11.6 million followers, and it quickly caught their attention within seconds of going live.

The 21-year-old — who is of Mexican descent — was photographed outdoors in two sexy poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Jailyne took center stage in both of the snapshots as she posed directly in front of the camera, exuding an indifferent, yet sexy vibe while her eyes averted the lens. Her long raven locks were styled pin-straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The model appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that emphasized her natural beauty and added a touch of glamour to her look. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and a light pink lipstick. However, it was her enviable figure that caught the most attention in the snapshots, as she flaunted her curves in a skimpy brown bikini.

Up top, Jailyne rocked a tiny bikini bra that appeared to tie around her neck and left barely anything to the imagination. The top’s triangular cups struggled to contain the model’s voluptuous assets as she nearly spilled out, exposing an ample amount of cleavage.

She paired the top with an equally revealing pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs, which were designed in a classic Brazilian-style cut, successfully displayed the model’s curvaceous hips, and bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, the bikini’s high-waisted side straps drew attention to her flat and tiny midriff.

Jailyne did not indicate where was snapped in the series, but shared a joke with her fans in the post’s caption.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 240,000 likes since going live. Additionally, more than 1,800 followers also took to the comments section to praise the model on her looks, body and bathing suit.

“Beautiful pictures,” one user commented.

“You are a work of art,” added a second person.

“Stunning woman,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Glowing as always,” a fourth fan asserted.

Jailyne is no stranger when it comes to sharing sexy snapshots of herself on social media, especially as of late. On May 5, she sent fans into a frenzy after she shared a post that displayed her in revealing lace lingerie, per The Inquisitr. The sexy post has earned more than 298,000 likes.