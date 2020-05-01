Kindly Myers Flaunts Spectacular Figure In Zipped Down Red Swimsuit

Kindly Myers stunned thousands of her 1.9 million Instagram fans on Friday, May 1, with a new update that saw her at the beach in a skimpy swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

Myers was captured with her feet in the white sand as the turquoise waters of the ocean glistened in the background against the low light. She faced the camera while posing with one leg propped slightly in front of the other, highlighting the natural curves of her lower body. Myers peered into the camera with intent eyes and lips slightly parted.

Myers rocked a bright red one-piece bathing suit that gave her an overall Baywatch vibe. The suit boasted a zipper at the front, which she model opted to wear zipped down way past her chest, leaving quite a bit of her ample cleavage exposed. Myers placed her right hand by the neckline, further drawing attention to her torso. The suit also featured high-cut legs that bared her toned, strong hips.

She wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down. Her straight strands fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest next to her breasts. Myers was photographed by Greg Woodson for Swimsuit USA International, she revealed in the caption.

In just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 270 comments, suggesting it will continue to attract interactions as the day progresses. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to shower Myers with compliments.

“You are beautiful and extremely seductive and lovely sexy woman I [love] to see you every single day Baby thank you and take care please honey,” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a few hearts and a kiss mark emoji.

“Smoking hot,” replied another user, including a string of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Baywatch [three fire emoji] u look perfect,” a third one chimed in, following the words with a couple of praying hands emoji.

“Really a beautiful model,” added another, topping the reply with a red heart emoji.

Myers is no stranger to flaunting her sculpted figure online. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she recently uploaded another smoldering photo in which she wore a camo vest that dipped on the sides, exposing plenty of sideboob. Several brown straps made up the front and sides of the garment while an American flag was sewn onto the front in between her chest. Her matching bottoms covered just the basics, featuring thick band in addition to a thin band around her hips.