Alyssa Milano Shows Off Sexy Apocalyptic Look In Tiny Leather Skirt & Bikini Top On Instagram

The actress showed off her sassy side in the share.

Alyssa Milano showed off a sexy, leather apocalyptic look on Instagram in a side-by-side share which compared her dramatic past fashion style to her current everyday look. They couldn’t be more different.

On the left, the actress is seen wearing a barely-there leather bikini-style top and short skirt. She paired that with a pair of booty shorts underneath in a pic that was taken on the set of Charmed.

In the image’s accompanying caption, Alyssa revealed to her followers that her current fashion statement was not the way she envisioned her outfit to look during a world in crisis.

The image Alyssa shared that was posted on the left was taken while the actress was the star of the popular CW series. It was from a scene in an episode titled “Valhalley of the Dolls: Parts 1 and 2″ where she co-starred alongside fellow actresses Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs.

The former child star looks stunning in the pic. Her hair is cropped close to her head in a pixie cut, a popular female hairstyle from 2003, the year the episode was shot. The actress’s stomach is taut and toned, and she looks ready for battle.

Since her days as the star of Charmed, Alyssa has become a political and social activist. She is also the mother of two children, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari, Milo Thomas Bugliari from her marriage to David Bugliari.

Instead of the sassy and sexy look seen above, Alyssa strives for fashionable comfort and is not beyond a cozy day in pajamas enjoying time downtime with her family as everyone self-quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 48-year-old’s black and white loungewear is absolutely adorable.

The current pic looks to have been taken in her daughter Elizabella’s room, Alyssa is seen standing on a cute mermaid rug and an unusual scroll of her daughter’s name, a focal point of the area, is seen in the background.

The actress is barefoot, bare-faced and appears to be happy and content. Fans loved the side-by-side image and told Alyssa how much they appreciated the post in its accompanying comments section.

“You still look just as good and beautiful I hope you and your family are healthy and safe,” remarked one fan.

“Beautiful and a bad a** no matter what you’re wearing. Stay safe,” said a second Instagram user.

“Expectation versus reality….as my kids say!” quipped a third follower of the dramatic differences between the two pics.

“During this quarantine, I’m rewatching Charmed on Netflix from season 1. Damn girl, you look like a baby and I can’t stop crying each episode cause that brings up so many good memories,” stated a fourth fan of the former child star.