British Model Chloe Saxon Sizzles In Plunging Satin Dress

Instagram model Chloe Saxon uploaded two new sizzling snapshots for her 629,000 social media followers to enjoy. In the brand new update posted on Sunday, February, 23, the British bombshell showcased her ample cleavage and killer figure in a body-hugging satin dress.

In the first image, she posed diagonally, showing off her curvy behind in the process. She placed her right hand on her waist, while she brought the other hand up to the back of her head. Chloe looked straight into the lens, with her pouty lips parted.

The next photo showed the stunner posing in the doorway of a bathroom. The 34-year-old model popped her right hip to the side as she placed both hands on her tiny waistline. She raised her chin and gazed directly to the camera, giving a sultry look.

Chloe showed off her incredible figure in a plunging burgundy satin dress manufactured by the clothing brand, Fashion Nova. The revealing outfit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her fans. Her enviable curves and enormous chest were put on full display.

The brunette model wore her long hair in curly waves and she enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, expertly blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and thick, voluminous mascara. She contoured along her cheekbones, temples, and the sides of her nose and face. The model applied blusher and highlighter, making her skin look radiant. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted in a french tip style.

As for her accessories, she wore a thick gold choker necklace and a pair of dangling earrings.

In the caption, Chloe asked her followers if they “missed” her, as it had been a week from the last time she posted an update to her Instagram feed.

Fans seemed to love the model’s post, as it soon racked up more than 8,800 likes and over 170 comments. Many of Chloe’s admirers also took the time to shower the buxom babe with compliments on her latest look. Others find it hard to express in words. Instead, they opted to drop a trail of emoji.

“Wow Chloe, just wow. So pretty and gorgeous as hell,” one fan commented on the post, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yes, I have missed your lovely, beautiful, and amazing figure. Lovely dress you got there,” said another admirer.

“YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE!” a third social media user wrote, not being able to contain her excitement.

“Simply gorgeous and divine,” a fourth Instagram follower added.