Bombshell Ana Cheri Sizzles On The Beach In A Mismatched Bikini: ‘Have A Great Sunday’

Ana Cheri sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this weekend when she shared a steamy new set of photos that are proving impossible to be ignored.

The sizzling new post was shared on Sunday and was an instant hit with the model’s 12.4 million followers. The upload included a total of two snaps of Ana enjoying a beautiful day on the beach, one of which was a close-up shot that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform.

A gorgeous view of the clear blue ocean and white sand provided a stunning background to the duo of images, but it was the brunette bombshell herself that truly captivated her fans. She looked smoking hot in a mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Ana sizzled in her barely-there swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. The stunner sported a bright yellow, sports bra-style top that popped against her deep, all-over tan and appeared barely big enough to contain her voluptuous assets. She wrapped her hands around both shoulder straps, one of which slunk down her arm in a sultry fashion to tease her fans, who were also treated to an eyeful of cleavage thanks to the number’s daringly low-cut scoop neckline.

Instead of a matching pair of bikini bottoms, the Instagram hottie opted for a bold, pink pair that were even more risque than the top half of her look. The piece covered only what was necessary, and showcased the babe’s sculpted thighs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband sat high up on Ana’s hips, accentuating her chiseled abs and hourglass silhouette.

Ana gave her look a bit of bling by adding a dainty pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings. She also sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses with polarized pink lenses that had a long chain attached to them, which fell right in the middle of her chest. To complete her beach day look, she wore her brunette tresses down in loose waves and coated her plump lips in a nude gloss.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest bikini look with love. After just 40 minutes on the platform it has racked up nearly 66,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for Ana’s jaw-dropping display as well.

“I love these bright colors on you!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Ana had the “body of a goddess.”

“This is the best pic of 2020,” quipped a third.

Ana has been dazzling her fans with a number of bikini looks lately. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her flawless physique in a minuscule plaid two-piece. That look also proved popular, earning more than 219,000 likes.