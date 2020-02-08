Cuban-Croatian Beauty Natalia Barulich Grabs Her Booty In Sandy Bikini Shot: ‘La Dolce Vita’

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich had a treat for her 2.6 million followers on Friday. The glamorous babe — who has just made her relationship with Brazilian soccer star Neymar official on Instagram, per Hola! — took to the popular social media platform to showcase a chic bikini look by Yordana Hernandez Swimwear, and put her peachy posterior on display in the process.

The steamy update saw Natalia posing on the beach in a stylish floral two-piece. The dark-haired beauty gave off a tropical vibe in the eye-catching bathing suit, which sported a vivid emerald green and pastel-pink palette, and was adorned with lavish leaves and delicate white flowers. Her bikini was a tame design that kept the skin-baring to a tasteful amount, without becoming too NSFW. The two-piece was made up of a sports bra-style top and Brazilian-cut bottoms, which looked flattering on her pert derriere.

Natalia had her back to the camera and clasped her perky bottom between the palms of her hands, spotlighting her peachy booty. The model showed off her flirty side by letting her top slide off of her sculpted shoulders, in an coquettish gesture that added to her appeal. Knotted details decorated the straps of her top and were tied with long pink bows that draped down her arms.

The 28-year-old hottie was not afraid to get sandy for the sultry shot. Fine grains of sands were sprinkled all over her curvy posterior, as well as her supple back and slender arms, suggesting that the babe went for a roll on the beach before posing for the seductive snap. The sand clung to her toned, bronzed skin in ample patches, emphasizing her killer curves and trim physique.

Natalia was a total beach babe in the captivating snap. The Cuban-Croatian bombshell accessorized with massive hoop earrings, which were decorated with an intricate weave of green stones that matched her tropical-print bikini. She wore her hair down, letting her locks be tousled by a playful sea breeze. Her tresses fell down her back in loose waves, calling even more attention to her bared skin.

The stunner flaunted her enviable figure in the sandy pic, showing off her taut waistline and toned midriff. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, making for a tantalizing showcase of her chiseled bikini body. Snapped in a mid-profile pose, the model had her eyes closed and her head slightly tilted downward and to the side, in a way that allowed her to show a glimpse of her elegant glam. Natalia didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup, and highlighted her beautiful features with a subtle winged eyeliner. Her nails featured a pink manicure that mirrored the pastel tones of her swimsuit.

The model captioned the photo with a candy emoji, and tagged the swimwear brand that provided the dazzling bikini. The pic was an instant hit with her fans, racking up more than 108,000 likes and close to 500 comments in just three hours of going live.

“Booty booth booty booty rockin errrrrwhere,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“Sweet like candy,” quipped a second fan in response to her caption, adding a lollipop emoji and a candy emoji.

“Killing it per usual,” read a third message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“Looking for words to describe u but u cant [sic] be described,” gushed a fourth follower.