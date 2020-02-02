Viki Odintcova Shows Off Flawless Physique In A Tiny Bikini

Russian model Viki Odintcova recently went online and treated her 5.1 million Instagram followers to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the pic, the hottie could be seen rocking a tiny, tea-pink colored bikini that allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the racy ensemble also enabled her to put her long, sexy legs on full display.

To make a style statement, Viki wore a white shirt atop the bikini and loosely tied it at the front. She accessorized with a silver pendant, some delicate bangles, and a hat to keep it chic.

In terms of makeup, Viki opted for minimal makeup in keeping with her signature style. Therefore, she only wore a nude shade of lipstick, a little bit of mascara and defined eyebrows. Even with very little makeup, the model looked nothing short of stunning which proves that she is a natural beauty.

To strike a pose, the Russian bombshell sat on an outdoor sitting area, lifted and folded one of her legs, tilted her head and looked straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Bali, while in the photo description, which was written in Russian, Viki stated that Bali has captured her heart forever. She also added that while holidaying over there, she did not feel the need to shoot and upload photos because she loved living in the moment and enjoying the reality.

Viki also informed her fans that she although she already flew back to her hometown of Moscow, Russia, she left her heart in Bali and she is already thinking about ways to make a trip over there again.

Within 13 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 117,000 likes and over 600 comments which shows that Viki is very popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her pictures have a high tendency of going viral.

“I love the way you inspire me to travel and see beautiful places. Love you, Viki,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“How can you be so beautiful????” another user wrote to express his surprise and admiration for the stunner.

“Omg, I am in love with this picture. So beautiful,” a third follower stated.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer commented on the model’s sexy legs.

“Wow, look at the legs. Very hot.”

Apart from Viki’s followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and influencers. These included Valeria Voronina and Nicoletta Nicole, among others.