Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Sizzles In White Swimsuit In Stunning Photo With A Bird

Georgia Gibbs is showing off her perfect figure in a bikini for a new campaign, and the resulting imagines have caught the attention of Maxim magazine.

On Friday, January 17, the magazine took to its verified Instagram account to share a snapshot from a recent photo shoot in which Gibbs stars in a stylish swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

As Maxim indicated in the caption, Gibbs’s was captured by Jesse Allen, also known by the Instagram moniker Burnt Breakfast, and Pixie Bella, an Australian photographer based in Los Angeles. Both photogs included snippets from the photo shoot on their Instagram pages, revealing that the series was shot for Bond-Eye Swim, an Aussie brand of swimwear with which Gibbs often works.

In this particular photo shared by Maxim, Gibbs is standing in front of a swimming pool with her right arm stretched out wide on her side, as a white cockatoo balances on her upper arm.

The Australian bombshell is rocking a one-piece bathing suit in a textured white material that matches the bird’s feathers. The color of the suit helps brings out Gibbs’s tanned complexion.

The one-piece boasts one strap that goes over her right shoulder, while her other side is bare. The suit has a straight-cut neckline that presses against the model’s chest, helping accentuate her ample cleavage.

The suit also features a large cut out on either side, exposing her obliques and slim waistline. In addition, the piece has high-cut legs that come up high on her sides, highlighting Gibbs’s strong, wide hips. The model has her hip to one side as she stands with her legs slightly apart, in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body.

Gibbs accessorized her look with a thick dark gray necklace and matching bracelet on the same arm on which the bird is.

Gibbs has her golden tresses swept over to one side and styled down in large waves that fall over her shoulders. Her makeup compliments her sun-kissed skin and gold hair.

The photo proved to be popular with Maxim’s fans. In under a day of going live, the post has garnered more than 5,400 likes and about 20 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the aesthetics of the shot, while also showering Gibbs with compliments and emoji.

“This is dope nice shot,” one user chimed in.

“[I]ncredibly beautiful…..not to mention H[O]T AF,” replied another user, using a fire emoji in place of the “O” in “HOT.”

“Yasssss,” a third one simply said.